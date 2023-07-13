This is one of the original custom trucks used in “The Highwayman,” a 1987 movie (that was followed by a TV series) that’s been described as a cross between Mad Max and Knight Rider.

Fast Facts – A Custom Truck From “The Highwayman”

The Highwayman was a movie released in 1987 that essentially doubled as the pilot episode for the TV series that would follow, running from 1987 into 1988.

The Highwayman has been described as a cross between “Mad Max” and “Knight Rider,” and if you enjoyed either of those shows you might just find yourself loving The Highwayman, which is now available to watch in full on YouTube.

This truck is one of a small number built for the series, which must have had an impressive budget. It’s said to have cost $500,000 USD in 1980s dollars and it’s based on a 1982 Peterbilt powered by a 700 bhp turbodiesel.

The truck is now for sale on eBay as a project vehicle of sorts, the Buy It Now price is $95,000 USD. Once it’s been bought it will need to be transported from North Hollywood, California where it currently resides.

The Highwayman

The Highwayman centers around a post-apocalyptic world where crime reigns supreme on the highways and byways of the United States. The roads have become a lawless wasteland where criminals run rampant in heavily-armed vehicles, looking for trouble.

Enter the protagonist, known only as The Highwayman (played by Sam Jones), a mysterious and enigmatic figure who is part police officer, part vigilante. Armed with advanced technology and a rough demeanor, he’s tasked with restoring order and bringing justice to the chaotic world around him.

The Highwayman is aided by a unique sidekick, Australian outback survival expert Jetto, who’s played by Australian actor Mark “Jacko” Jackson.

Released in 1987 as a standalone movie, The Highwayman presented a dystopian high-octane experience to viewers who loved Mad Max.

Directed by Douglas Heyes, the film showcased a visually striking world that combined futuristic elements with a post-apocalyptic setting. It capitalized on the popularity of vehicular action sequences, delivering intense car chases with oftentimes explosive conclusions.

Sam Jones portrayed The Highwayman character with charismatic stoicism, embodying the archetype of the rugged, no-nonsense hero. His character’s mysterious past and relentless pursuit of justice struck a chord with many.

Above Video: The truck shown in this article is for sale on eBay, it appears to be the truck made for Australian outback survival expert Jetto (played by Australian actor Mark “Jacko” Jackson). It appears in the episode above 19 minutes and 48 seconds in.

Following the success of the film, The Highwayman was adapted into a television series that aired from 1987 to 1988. The small-screen version expanded on the film’s premise and further explored the world and characters established in the original story. The TV series allowed for more in-depth storytelling, character development, and continued the trend of high-speed action sequences.

Despite a passionate fan base and a unique concept, The Highwayman unfortunately faced challenges in gaining widespread popularity and was canceled after only one season with nine episodes in total.

“The Highwayman” Custom Peterbilt Shown Here

The truck you see here looks like a creation from famed aerodynamic truck designer Luigi Colani, and it might just have been inspiration for Hyundai’s Fuel Cell Trailer Drone that was shown to the public back in 2021.

The eBay listing is a little thin on details, as noted above the truck is based on a heavily-modified 1982 Peterbilt, powered by a 700 bhp turbodiesel engine, with 5,000 miles on the odometer. The truck is sad to have a full steel body and as you can see in the images, it comes with its own matching trailer.

The driver sits well below the usual driving position, with the entire upper section of the cab removed. The trailer has an aerodynamic bubble on the front that looks a little like the front end of a helicopter, and inside it’s largely empty but for a few stacks of wood planks and some left over rubbish.

Inside the driver’s cab the truck is controlled by a relatively standard arrangement, a steering wheel, two pedals, and a shifter for an automatic transmission. The view out the windscreen is far lower than it would be on a standard truck of course, almost sports car like, and the truck currently has no driver’s seat fitted – though there is a worn looking seat in place for a passenger.

It’s clear that this would be a project vehicle, and a project vehicle of colossal proportions, but I’m willing to bet that its unique history and $95,000 USD asking price is going to make it tempting to a very small but enthusiastic group of people.

The eBay listing does note that the truck has had many sponsors in the past, and that it can make over $100,000 year on production/movie rentals, though of course that begs the question – why would you sell it for $95,000 if that was true?

Hopefully it’ll be picked up by someone who wants to return it to original condition – it would also make a fantastic dystopian motorhome, though that may mean you would need to open up some window holes in the walls of the trailer.

If you’d like to read more about this truck or register to bid you can visit the listing here on eBay, it’s for sale out of North Hollywood, California.

Images courtesy of eBay