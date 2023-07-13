This is the Woodman’s Pal, it’s a machete, shovel, brush axe, and knife all-in-one that’s made in the USA. The handle and leather sheath are handmade by Amish craftsmen in Pennsylvania and the blade is made from 1074/1075 Spring Steel.

The Woodman’s Pal has been used by the US Army since WWII, it’s essentially an improved machete with a slew of added features that’s built to a level of quality that makes it ideal as a somewhat non-traditional family heirloom.

Each Woodmans Pal starts out as a section of .110″ thickness 1074/1075 Spring Steel that has been forged at 1500 °F which is then laser cut to shape. It’s then given a “Solar Matte” powder coat finish for corrosion protection and individually hand-sharpened.

The wooden handles are made one by one in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania by Amish craftsmen. The handles are carefully shaped, they then have a stain applied and a urethane coating, followed by a traditional step where they’re hand-rubbed with beeswax.

The sheaths are also made by Amish craftsmen, they use bridle quality leather treated with a Neatsfoot Oil preservative. They have brass snaps, heavy-duty stitching, and a belt-loop for easy carrying should you so wish.

The Woodman’s Pal measures in at 17 inches overall with a weight of 21 oz or 595 grams. The primary blade has a cutting area of 10.5 inches and the sickle hook on the back has a cutting area of 2.5 inches. Each one is made to Mil-Spec “LC-14-B” for military use and they’re 100% made in the United States.

Each Woodman’s Pal comes with a lifetime warranty and 100% satisfaction guaranteed. The company says that if for any reason you’re not satisfied with it, you can return it and they will refund the purchase price with no questions asked. We don’t often see assurances like that.

Images courtesy of Woodman’s Pal