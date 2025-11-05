This is the new LifeStraw Go Series, it’s a 1 liter insulated stainless steel water filter bottle designed for travel, camping, hiking, and everyday use. It removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from the water you drink.

The original LifeStraw was a hand-held water filter that people could use to drink from otherwise questionable or unsafe water sources out in the wild. It filters out 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% parasites, 99.999% microplastics, as well as sand, dirt, and cloudiness.

History Speedrun: LifeStraw

The history of LifeStraw began with a collaborative effort in the 1990s between Vestergaard Frandsen and The Carter Center to combat Guinea worm disease in Africa. Swiss-based company Vestergaard Frandsen (founded in 1957 by Kaj Vestergaard Frandsen) had earlier developed a simple cloth filter that prevented the parasite’s larvae from being ingested by humans through contaminated drinking water.

By 1999 Vestergaard engineers had developed a tube-like personal filter capable of removing bacteria and parasites, an idea that would be refined over a number of years into the first LifeStraw prototype.

It would be publicly introduced in 2005, designed primarily for use in disaster relief and developing regions where access to clean water was scarce. Its underlying technology relied on hollow-fiber membrane filtration – eliminating the need for chemicals or electricity and making it practical for use in remote regions.

In 2011 LifeStraw entered the retail market, developing a version suitable for camping, hiking, hunting, outdoor recreation, and emergency preparedness.

Today, LifeStraw operates as a certified B Corporation based in Maryland, United States, with manufacturing spread across several countries. Its mission remains based in its original humanitarian purpose of providing safe drinking water to communities that need it most.

LifeStraw’s product sales finance large-scale safe-water initiatives, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. These programs include installing LifeStraw Community and School filters, training local staff, and performing ongoing maintenance on installations.

The LifeStraw Stainless Steel Filter Bottle

The LifeStraw stainless steel filter bottle is a new offering from the LifeStraw team, it’s a 1 liter insulated flask that has an integrated LifeStraw filtration system that filters out 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% parasites, 99.999% microplastics, as well as sand, dirt, and cloudiness.

The filter lasts for up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters), roughly five years of daily use. It also has a carbon filter that reduces chlorine, odors, and organic chemical matter – this filter lasts 26 gallons (100 liters) or about two months of daily use.

The company explains that the LifeStraw filter bottle is BPA-free, and that it’s ideal for use everywhere from airport bathrooms, to a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping.

It’s now available for sale on the official LifeStraw Amazon store here and it comes in nine colorways and three sizes.

Images courtesy of LifeStraw