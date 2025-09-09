This is the Cat 4 Ton All-in-One Jack + Jack Stand, it combines the jacking and jack-stand functions into a single heavy duty unit, reducing the amount of rolling around you have to do under your vehicle when you need to get it up on a jack stand to work under it.

This unit has a four ton (8,000 lb) lifting and holding capacity and a lift range of 11 inches to 21 inches. This makes it ideal for all but the most extreme use cases, and more than enough for most 4x4s, SUVs, and pickup trucks on the market today.

History Speedrun: Cat

Caterpillar Inc is the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment – and its roots go all the way back to California, at the dawn of the 20th century. Benjamin Holt, of the Holt Manufacturing Company, developed one of the first practical track-type tractors in 1904, replacing wheels with a continuous tank-like track that could cross soft ground with relative ease to the load being more evenly distributed.

Around the same time, competitor C. L. Best was producing his own tractors. The term “caterpillar” was coined in 1905 by a company photographer who said Holt’s tracked machine crawled like the insect, a name Holt quickly adopted and trademarked for his own use.

The two rivals eventually merged in 1925, forming Caterpillar Tractor Co. The company focused on building tough, reliable tractors and earthmoving machinery at a time when the United States was expanding its highways, dams, and infrastructure at a breakneck pace.

Caterpillar tractors were used on landmark projects including the Hoover Dam, and during World War II the company’s bulldozers and diesel engines played an important role in the many military construction efforts that were underway.

After the war, Caterpillar expanded globally, with dealers establishing the brand in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and beyond. The product range widened rapidly through various acquisitions and though continued in-house development – diesel engines, graders, loaders, mining trucks, locomotives, and gas turbines all became part of the Caterpillar model lineup.

In 1986, the company bought Perkins Engines, and in 2006 they bought Progress Rail – extending their reach into both power systems and rail transport.

Caterpillar now operates under the simplified “Cat” brand, it’s supported by a worldwide dealer network and known for its distinctive black-and-yellow equipment. Annual revenues easily make it a Fortune 100 company, and its equipment remains central to construction, mining, energy, and rail industries across the globe.

The Cat 4 Ton All-in-One Jack + Jack Stand

The Cat 4 Ton All-in-One Jack + Jack Stand is a heavy duty unit, weighing in at 22.6 lbs, and it’s made from a steel alloy that was chosen specifically for the purpose. It measures in at 9.75 x 9.75 x 12.25 inches in size, the minimum height is 11 inches, and the maximum is 21 inches.

In order to use the jack, you slide it under the axle or frame rail you want to lift, then use the handle to elevate the lifting portion thanks to the integrated bottle jack. It has an automatic safety lock and an additional retaining pin to holt it at the correct height, and then you lower the bottle jack to rest the vehicle on the jack stand.

To lower the vehicle you simply use the bottle jack handle to elevate the lifting platform slightly, remove the safety pin, lower the auto safety lock handle, and then lower the whole vehicle back down to the ground.

This combined jack and jack stand is now available directly from the official Cat Amazon storefront here with an MSRP of $159.99 USD – not bad considering it’s two tools in one, and it looks like it’ll last forever.

Images courtesy of Cat