This is the new Todd Snyder x Unimatic Modello Quattro U4 GMT, it’s a collaborative design between celebrated American design firm Todd Snyder, and Italian watch company Unimatic.

Each of these watches is made in Italy and the production run is strictly limited edition, with just 250 of one and 150 of the other colorway due to be made. Unusually for an automatic mechanical watch made in Italy, it costs under $1,000 USD – with an MSRP of $988 USD.

History Speedrun: Unimatic

Unimatic started out in Milan in 2015 when Italian industrial designer Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato set out to create a small, design-driven watch brand grounded in Italian industrial modernism.

Both founders came from industrial design backgrounds rather than traditional horology, and their watches reflected that mindset from the outset, with clean geometry, clear legibility, and tool-watch functions distilled to their core.

The first release, the Modello Uno U1-A, was a limited-run dive watch that introduced the brand’s formula of matte dials, oversized markers, and no-nonsense cases powered by reliable automatic movements.

The company grew quickly as collectors noticed the minimalist aesthetic and limited production strategy. Models like the U1-F and U1-F2 expanded the dive-watch line, while the Modello Due U2 introduced a field-watch silhouette with the same emphasis on utility and minimalism.

Later came the Modello Tre U3 chronograph, a compact meca-quartz chrono using the Seiko VK64 hybrid movement, designed with everyday practicality and a lower cost in mind, rather than ornate complication.

Collaborations have become a major part of Unimatic’s identity – the brand partnered with Colette on its first limited edition, followed by projects with Massena LAB, Hodinkee, Norwegian Rain, FAI (Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano), MoMA, and now Todd Snyder.

These collaborations all invariably stayed close to the founders’ principles, often using archival colors or industrial cues while keeping production numbers intentionally low, with very limited production runs.

The Todd Snyder x Unimatic Modello Quattro U4 GMT

The new, limited edition Todd Snyder × Unimatic Modello Quattro U4 GMT pairs Unimatic’s minimalist industrial design approach with clean, monochrome styling from Todd Snyder. The 40mm stainless-steel case is fitted with a flat sapphire crystal, Super-LumiNova markers, and it has an automatic GMT movement – the watch is rated to 1,000 ft of water resistance.

The watch comes in two colorways, with 250 watches to be produced for the cream version and 150 for the black before production is ceased. At the time of writing both the colors are still available – though Unimatic limited edition runs tend to sell out quickly.

It’s retailing for $988 USD and you can visit the official store listing on Todd Snyder here if you’d like to read more.

Images courtesy of Todd Snyder