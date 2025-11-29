This is the new MP5 Rubberband Machine Gun from the team at Elastic Precision, each is made in the USA from solid hard Maple or Walnut with no plastic parts used.

Unusually for a rubber band gun, the MP5 model shown here can be loaded with up to 24 rubber bands at once, then fired in a semi-automatic fashion sending each band up to 30 feet.

History Speedrun: Elastic Precision

Elastic Precision is a Kansas-based company that designs and builds hardwood rubber band guns modeled on classic firearm designs. The company was founded in the 2010s by woodworker and entrepreneur Brent EuDaly, it grew out of his college wood-technology projects making wooden rubber band guns as Christmas gifts, which were so popular he realized their was a larger market for them.

Elastic Precision is now a Kansas City workshop producing semi-automatic rubber band guns from locally sourced hardwoods and shipping them to customers across the United States and around the world.

The product range now includes semi-automatic pistol models inspired by the 1911, the Walther PPK and compact 9mm handguns, along with an MP5-style rubber band machine gun. These are all machined from solid beech, walnut, padauk, maple, and other hardwoods rather than laminates or plastic, and they are designed to fire multiple rubber bands in rapid succession.

Brent EuDaly (and Elastic Precision, LLC) has a number of United States patents covering rubber band gun designs, methods of use and methods of assembly. They sell their products primarily online, they offer matching rubber band ammunition and targets, and they back each gun with a 30 day return policy and a five-year replacement warranty against defects.

The MP5 Rubberband Machine Gun

The MP5 Rubberband Machine Gun from Elastic Precision is based on the design of the Heckler & Koch MP5 – a submachine gun that was originally developed in the 1960s by German firearms manufacturer Heckler & Koch.

The Elastic Precision version of the MP5 is made from either Maple or Walnut (your choice) and it uses a patented system allowing it to be loaded with 24 rubber bands and then fired semi-automatic-style with one band shooting up to 30 feet at a time.

Each one of these rubber band guns is made in the USA and packaged on a wooden display board, they also come with 100 rubber bands each to ensure you have plenty of ammunition. They’re available now from the Elastic Precision store here.

Images courtesy of Elastic Precision