Ettore Bugatti was one of the early motoring world’s greatest characters, almost as famous for his gruff and oftentimes hilarious customer service as he was for his engineering genius.
On dealing with a customer who was complaining about the lackluster braking performance on his new car Ettore yelled “I make my cars to go, not stop!” – later he encountered a customer who was frustrated that his car had trouble starting on cold mornings, to which he quipped “Sir! If you can afford a Type 35, you can surely afford a heated garage!”
This technical drawing was penned by Bugatti himself in November 1943, just a scant 4 years before his death in 1947, and it’s now a reminder that he kept working right up until the point he couldn’t. The framed drawing was given to Hugh Conway as a gift by l’Ebé Bugatti, Ettore’s daughter, in 1966.
The similarities between Da Vinci and Bugatti have been made countless times previously so I won’t rehash them here except to note the similarity between this Bugatti drawing and the sketches of Da Vinci that pre-date it by just a few centuries.
If you’d like to read more about this piece or register to bid on it you can click here to visit the listing on Bonhams, it has an estimated hammer price of between £500 and £700.
Official Description
A Technical Drawing By Ettore Bugatti – Pencil sketch on paper, dated 5/11/43, with annotations in Bugatti’s hand-writing, 13 x 19cm, framed and glazed. This original drawing was given to Hugh Conway by l’Ebé Bugatti in 1966, there is a hand written note confirming this common mounted within the frame.
Related Posts
This is the Last Dam Run of Likker I’ll Ever Make is a cult classic documentary about Popcorn Sutton, a legendary American Appalachian moonshiner and bootlegger. Popcorn tragically committed suicide at age 62 rather than report to federal prison, after having been convicted of moonshining and illegal firearm possession. He was born Marvin Sutton, but…
Read More
The original Heuer Monza was created in 1976 to celebrate the World Championship win for the Ferrari Formula 1 team a year earlier in 1975 – with legendary drivers Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni. Heuer, or Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG, wouldn’t become TAG Heuer until 1985 when a majority of the company was purchased by TAG…
Read More
A couple of years later in 1957, Dean Jeffries set about customizing a Porsche 356A Carrera GS he’d bought secondhand, he wanted to showcase his abilities as a body-man as well as a painter, and he knew the best way to do this was to create a show car.
Read More
Sovam – SOciété des Véhicules André Morin Sovam, short for SOciété des Véhicules André Morin, is a French company best known for making airport utility vehicles and delivery trucks – but in the 1960s they delved headlong into the world of sports car manufacturing. Not unlike fellow French boutique cars makers Alpine, Sovam set about designing…
Read More
The Ducati 749 you see here is the work of Vibrazioni Art Design, a boutique design house started by Alberto Dassasso and Riccardo Zanobini – two Italians with a penchant for recycling old oil barrels into handmade furniture and occasionally handbuilt motorcycles.
Read More
Then Undone Newman Chronograph is a watch that looks considerably more expensive than it actually is, which is somewhat of a rare thing in the world of wristwatches. For people like me who have a habit of accidentally clunking their wrists and hands into tables, chairs, doorknobs, and a whole host of other intimate wrist-height…
Read More