This is a Ferrari 456 hood that’s been modified to be hung on the wall, showing off the elegant Pietro Camardella penned lines as well as the famous Ferrari Cavallino Rampante.

This hood has been painted red and given three Scuderia shields with gold leaf accents, a large one on the front and a smaller one on each side. It now has fixing attached to the rear with a metal chain allowing it to be hung on a wall for display.

The Ferrari 456

The Ferrari 456 made its debut in 1992 as the replacement for the much maligned Ferrari 412 series. Much like its predecessor, the 456 would be a V12-powered, front-engined grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement.

Unlike the Ferrari 412, the 456 would be fitted with an all-new V12 engine named the Ferrari F116. This was a 65° double overhead cam V12 with an initial displacement of 5.5 liters, an aluminum alloy block and heads, and four valves per cylinder – 48 in total.

The chassis of the 456 was a tubular steel space-frame design that was fitted with aluminum body panels and a composite hood. The aluminum body panels were then welded to the chassis for improved stiffness, using a method called feran, which allowed the steel and aluminum to be welded together with a sandwich filler in between.

When ordering a new Ferrari 456 you had the option of either a 4-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual. The smart money was always on the manual option of course, though the automatic was notable for being the last torque-converter-automatic ever used in a Ferrari.

The 456 would remain in production from 1992 until 2003 when the 456M version was replaced with the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. A total of 3,289 units were sold over this time, making the car a success for Ferrari – as well as the Italian automaker’s last ever production car with pop-up headlights.

The Ferrari 456 display hood shown here would make an ideal piece of wall art for any Ferrari owner or collector, or for any automotive enthusiast for that matter. It’s now being sold out of Wevelgem, Belgium on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer