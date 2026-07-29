This is the new Snow Peak Low Beach Chair, it’s a remarkably clever seat design intended for camping, overlanding, and hiking use, and it comes with Snow Peak’s lifetime guarantee.

The chair comes in three colorways, Black Out, Brown, and Khaki, and weighs in at just 8 lbs (3.5 kgs). Once folded down it measures 6.3″ x 7″ x 40,” making it perfect for use when hiking etc, as it’s easy to cart around with you.

History Speedrun: Snow Peak

Snow Peak was founded in 1958 in Sanjō, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, by mountaineer and metalworker Yukio Yamai. Originally called Yamai Shōten, the company specialized in mountain climbing equipment, using the region’s blacksmiths for manufacturing.

In 1963 it adopted the Snow Peak name, inspired by Mount Tanigawa, a challenging peak that Yukio often climbed using his own gear. Titanium quickly became central to the brand’s identity, with lightweight cookware and utensils setting a new standard for lightweight and longevity in the mountaineering market.

In the 1980s, leadership passed to Yukio’s son, Tohru Yamai, who shifted the company toward car camping and modern outdoor lifestyle gear, moving beyond strictly technical mountaineering equipment.

This evolution led to the development of modular shelters, stoves, fire pits, and furniture systems that combined high-end Japanese craftsmanship and industrial design minimalism.

The company has also developed architectural projects like the Jyubako micro-cabins designed by Kengo Kuma, and more recently opened its first US campground, Snow Peak Campfield, in Washington State.

Snow Peak is now headquartered in Portland, Oregon, for its US operations, with a global presence built on high-end tents, stoves, titanium cookware, and lifestyle apparel. Still family-led, the brand continues to market itself less as a gear supplier, and more as a philosophy of living closer to nature.

The Low Beach Chair

The Low Beach Chair has a very literal name – the seat sits 30cm off the ground (or 12 inches as quoted in the US specs) – Snow Peak organizes all of its camp furniture around a set of paired chair and table heights, and 30cm is the one that lines up with the company’s One Action Low Table and the My Table.

The frame of the Low Beach Chair is an ultra-strong aluminum alloy with stainless steel fittings, a long-lasting, flame-resistant polyester seat, and pads on the front feet were added to keep the legs from sinking into soft ground.

The armrests are bamboo – having natural materials at the contact points between your skin and the chair was a deliberate design choice, avoiding the cheap injection molded plastic used on almost all other folding camp chairs.

The folding action of this chair was a central design element that the company’s engineers call “a miracle of a chair.” Most manufacturers work out the collapsing structure first and then figure out the the seating to suit it.

Snow Peak engineers instead fixed the seat angles first, then calculated a folding frame in which none of the interlocking parts collide – by the company’s account, a millimeter of drift anywhere and it doesn’t work.

The back offers support to roughly shoulder-blade height. The seat base is flat rather than scooped, which makes leaning forward to feed a fire easier without the chair tipping forward. It weighs in at a svelte 8 lbs, and folds into a bundle 40 inches long and about 6-7 across, making it ideal for camping and hiking use.

Each chair comes with Snow Peak’s lifetime guarantee, and they can currently be bought in the USA via the outfitting company Huckberry here in all three colorways with free US shipping.

Images courtesy of Huckberry