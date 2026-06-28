This is an original Sega Ferrari F355 Challenge arcade game, and importantly, it remains in fully-functional condition, allowing two people to race against each other in what was one of the most important and groundbreaking racing arcade games of its era.

Many of us, well those of us who are old enough, will have fond memories of pumping tokens into these machines as kids – racing friends or strangers and often feeling the thrill of racing for the first time. Even if we did usually end up in the wall.

Above Video: This video includes over two hours of original gameplay footage, as you can see, it was quite advanced by the standards of the late 1990s, and it’s a far more realistic driving experience than normal computer games of the time.

History Speedrun: Sega Ferrari F355 Challenge Arcade Game

Spearheaded by Sega AM2 under Yu Suzuki, F355 Challenge debuted in arcades in July 1999 on the Naomi Multiboard system. Suzuki was an acknowledged Ferrari fan, and he reportedly used data from his own Ferrari F355 to recreate real‑world vehicle dynamics in the game.

Unlike Suzuki’s earlier arcade hits, the goal here was as much realism as possible, over pure spectacle. Reflecting that, the deluxe arcade cabinet featured three screens powered by four synchronized Naomi boards, a gated six-speed shifter, clutch pedal and force‑feedback steering – all intended to mimic sitting in the cockpit of the real car. By the standards of the time, it was a genuinely impressive undertaking.

Only the Ferrari F355 Challenge vehicle is playable, there are no other cars in the game, and each race is you in that one Ferrari against others like it. The arcade edition includes six real-world circuits including Motegi, Suzuka (short and long), Monza, Sugo and Long Beach – all rendered with as much accuracy as possible based on their real counterparts.

Punishing in difficulty, the game demanded precision, any throttle misstep or braking error would send you off track. Suzuki deliberately excluded an external chase camera, keeping only the driver’s seat view in an effort to deepen immersion, even if it made the game tougher for newcomers.

In 2000 Sega released the Dreamcast port titled F355 Challenge: Passione Rossa, followed by a PlayStation 2 release in 2002 known simply as Ferrari F355 Challenge. The console versions added five unlockable tracks including Atlanta, Nürburgring, Laguna Seca, Sepang and Fiorano, they were unlockable via championship placements or passwords. Dreamcast players could save race telemetry via VMU and once competed online; servers remained active until 2006 (and were later restored in 2023.)

Critics hailed the Dreamcast port as one of the best driving games available at the time, praising its realism and its addictive learning curve – GameSpot gave it a 9.1/10 upon release. The arcade edition won Coin‑Op of the Year at the 2000 Edge Awards.

Although its steep challenge alienated more casual gamers, genuine enthusiasts and sim‑racing stalwarts quickly embraced it – online forums still recount how NPC racing opponents even seem to “remember” collisions and fight back later on the track.

F355 Challenge remains a cult classic, it’s beloved by retro arcade purists and racing simulator fans for its unflinching focus on genuine racing skill over more arcade-friendly games that were simply not even close to realistic. It set a high bar for what arcade realism could mean – and what it would become in the years to follow.

The Sega Ferrari F355 Challenge Arcade Game Shown Here

This Sega Ferrari F355 Challenge twin-station arcade unit is spent time overseas before being imported to the US, and it has been part of the seller’s personal collection since 2002, seeing occasional use over the past two-plus decades.

The setup consists of two linked player stations, each fitted with an adjustable racing seat, a 29 inch CRT monitor, a steering wheel with paddle shifters, brake and accelerator pedals, mode selectors, and faux instrumentation.

Speakers are integrated into the headrests of each seat, and the steering wheels are configured to vibrate during crashes, drifts, and spins. An illuminated upper marquee sits atop the assembly, and four selectable view modes are available during gameplay.

The two cabinets can be operated independently or linked together for head-to-head racing, with automatic or paddle-shift gameplay across six circuits – Motegi (oval), Suzuka (short configuration), Monza in its 1998 configuration, Sugo, and Suzuka in its full configuration.

Leveling casters are fitted beneath each station. Combined, the assembly measures 73 inches tall by 63 inches wide by 65 inches deep and weighs 1,110 lbs.

It’s now being offered at no reserve out of Idalou, Texas and you can visit the listing here on Bring a Trailer if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer