The Smittybilt Overlander Hard Shell Rooftop Tent was developed as a lightweight popup tent that can be opened and ready for use in a matter of seconds thanks to its gas-assisted struts.

Rooftop tents like this one were specifically designed to be used by almost any suitable vehicle including both modern and classic four-wheel drives, it can be mounted on most roof racks or on an aftermarket rack/crossbar systems using the included steel brackets.

Smittybilt Overlander Specifications

The tent weighs in at 95 lbs (43 kilograms) making it one of the lightest hard shell options currently on the market.

It has gusseted awnings on all four sides allowing weather and sun protection while not impeding airflow.

The included aluminum extendible ladder is 92.5 inches long when extended and it can carry up to 300 lbs.

The tent has a 3000mm waterproof rating, an insulated ceiling, a 2″ which high-density foam mattress with a quilted cover, and a pop-up LED solar lantern light for interior lighting.

The MSRP is $2,599.99 USD.

The use of rooftop tents is nothing new, they’ve existed for decades, however modern hard shell designs like this are new innovation that vastly simplify the process of setting up camp – you typically just need to set up the ladder, pop the top, and throw in the bedding.

Inside the tent you’ll find storage pouches, hooks, and a show storage bag to keep things clean, tidy, and organized. A “No-See-Um” mosquito and bug mesh is used on all openings and the top of the hard shell can be removed and painted to color match your vehicle should you wish.

Smittybilt explain that the tent can accommodate up to three people, however two occupants will be a little more comfortable. YKK zippers are used throughout and the tent measures in at 55″ wide x 85″ long x 37″ high when open, and 55″ wide x 85″ long x 9.4″ high when closed.

The total load capacity is 661 lbs, and the shell was specifically designed to be as aerodynamic as possible when closed to reduce fuel consumption.

Images courtesy of 4WP