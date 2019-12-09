The Limited Edition Silodrome x Red Lightning Tee – Only 250 Will Be Made

Editor’s Note: Before buying please be cautioned – we’ve made a pact that if we ever see someone wearing one of these in public we’re going to drag them to the nearest pub and buy them a beer. We’ll be looking for them at the various motoring events and races we attend each year, so please consider yourself duly warned.
100% of all profits generated from this sale will go directly into keeping Silodrome online – we’re an independent website with no corporate overlords – these tee sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all move further into the 21st century and the business model for online publishers like us continues to evolve.
This is the first Silodrome tee that was designed by us, we’ve previously partnered with apparel companies to offer branded gear of course, but this is our first in-house offering. We’ll be offering new, unique tees on a quarterly basis to start with, revenue will be used to help fund Silodrome and pay new contributing writers and photographers.
Each of these tees is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun, for a soft texture and a premium feel.
The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. This means you get professionally-made tees without relying on us at Silodrome trying to learn how to use a screen printer. If you’re unhappy with your tee for any reason, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.
