The New Shoei Glamster Helmet – Modern Protection With Retro Styling

The Shoei Glamster helmet is a new offering from the highly-regarded Japanese helmet manufacturer aimed squarely at the vintage, classic, and retro motorcycle world. In the past few years we’ve gone from having almost no safe/modern helmets with retro design cues to having over a dozen to choose from – all meeting modern certification standards.

The Glamster is the newest addition to this genre and it’s undoubtably one of the best, Shoei are famous for making some of the safest motorcycle helmets in the world and they’re trusted by everyone from Moto GP riders on down.

Although the name of the helmet is a little dorky there’s nothing wrong with the underlying engineering. Each Glamster has an impact absorbing, multi-density EPS liner with an outer shell made from Shoei’s proprietary Advance Integrated Matrix Plus (AIM) shell design – a composite of 5 layers of fibreglass and organic fibres resulting in a very strong, slightly flexible helmet.

The Glamster also incorporates the Emergency Quick Release System in this helmet – paramedics can pull the red tabs at the bottom of the helmet to release the cheek pads and avoid potential neck injuries when removing the helmet in case of an accident.

One thing some retro helmets lack is good airflow, so Shoei have integrated channels into the EPS liner to keep cooling airflow passing over the head, an adjustable vent above the forehead allows the wearer to control how much airflow they get.

Each Glamster comes with a UV-protective clear visor and a pinlock EVO fog-resistant insert is included. The shell comes in three sizes to ensure you get the correct fit to match your head size and the helmet comes in 6 sizes from XS to XXL.

Shoei are offering the Glamster in a variety of colorways, we’ve included them all here above and below, the helmet using a traditional double D-ring fastening system and they come with a removable chin curtain. The Glamster is certified by the European ECE 22.05 motorcycle helmet safety standard, which is also accepted in many other regions and countries.

Author Details Ben Branch





