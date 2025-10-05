This is the Iron & Resin Open Road Jacket, each is made from heavy cow split leather with a heavy sherpa fleece lining on the back and interior sides to keep you warm when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The jacket has interior hand warming pockets as well as a number interior pockets for stashing valuables. It has a button down front and sleeves, and black satin lining on the interior of the sleeves with 40 gram wadding.

History Speedrun: Iron & Resin

Iron & Resin was founded in Ventura, California, in 2011 by Thom Hill and Jackson Chandler. Both came from backgrounds in design and apparel, and they launched the brand out of frustration with the proliferation of disposable, low-quality, short-lived clothing.

Their aim was straightforward – make clothing and gear that reflect the lifestyle of surfing, motorcycles, and outdoor exploration while lasting years and being repairable, not disposable.

Hill, who had built a career in graphic design, screen printing, and private-label product work, drew heavily on Ventura’s surf and moto culture. The company started small, producing limited runs of jackets, shirts, and waxed canvas goods that leaned on traditional workwear durability.

As Iron & Resin grew, it held to a philosophy of “fewer, better things.” The company developed a repair-or-replace guarantee and emphasized small-batch production – always leaning on heritage textiles and classic designs.

The Iron & Resin Open Road Jacket

The Iron & Resin Open Road Jacket was developed as a daily-wearable jacket for the cooler months, it can be worn over a tee or a tee and a mid layer, and it comes in three colors – Green, Brown, and Cognac (all shown above and below).

The jacket has a heavy cow split leather outer and a heavy sherpa fleece lining on the back and interior sides for winter warmth. It has a black satin lining on the sleeve interiors with 40g wadding, and a locker loop draw cord on the inside of the collar.

It has front hand-warmer pockets, front chest pockets, a left hand interior pocket with a zipper closure, a righthand side interior pocket with a snap button closure, and a small right hand side pocket for a cell phone.

The jacket is up on the Iron & Resin store here and it comes in sizes from S to XXL, with a handy size guide on the site to help you get the right size first time.

Images courtesy of Iron & Resin