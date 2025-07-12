This is a sculpture from renowned artist Mike O’Connor, using a real right-hand bank exhaust header from the 3.0 liter 108º Honda RA002E V10 engine that powered one of the 2002 Jordan EJ12 F1 cars.

Mike O’Connor has made a name for himself in recent years creating some of the most beautiful motorsport sculptures in the world – all using real Formula 1 parts. This was helped along by the fact that he bought the remainder of the Benetton F1 team in 2014 – including many parts and other equipment.

Above Video: This is an hour long episode of the BBC series “So What Do You Do All Day?” starring Jordan Grand Prix team owner, and larger than life character, Eddie Jordan.

Jordan Grand Prix

The Jordan F1 team, officially named Jordan Grand Prix, was founded by Eddie Jordan and was based at Silverstone, England. The team would begin competing in the 1991 season, and they soon established a reputation for being the black sheep of the grid – in the best way possible.

The Jordan team were always battlers, bringing in young drivers and often seeing their cars finish well into the points – higher up the finishing order than you would expect when comparing their meagre budget with that of their rivals.

The team peaked in 1999, finishing an astonishing 3rd in the Constructors’ Championship and in the Drivers’ Championship, behind Ferrari and McLaren but ahead of Benetton, Williams, Sauber, BAR, and the rest of the grid.

After 2005 the team would pass through a handful of new owners, it’s now known as the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team – and with legendary car designer Adrian Newey onboard for the 2025 season onwards, the future looks very bright for them indeed.

The Honda RA002E V10 Formula 1 Engine

The 2002 Jordan EJ12 Formula 1 car was powered by the Honda RA002E V10 engine. This was a 3.0 liter 108º V10 with up to 835 bhp at a howling 18,200 rpm.

This engine was used by McLaren, Arrows, Lotus, Ligier, Tyrrell, Prost, and Jordan in F1, and it could trace its lineage back to the naturally-aspirated V10 Honda F1 engines from the late 1980s when turbocharging was outlawed.

Honda V10 F1 engines would win two World Constructors’ Championships, two World Drivers’ Championships, and a total of 20 race wins, 30 pole positions, and 66 podium finishes.

The Jordan EJ12 V10 Exhaust Sculpture Shown Here

As mentioned in the introduction, this sculpture was made by Mike O’Connor using a real right-side exhaust header from a Honda RA002E V10 engine that was used one of the Jordan EJ12 F1 cars. It’s held up with titanium shafts that are fixed to a solid 30 cm by 30 cm slab of Italian black granite.

This piece recently returned from being on display as part of the Eddie Jordan Tribute at the 2025 Silverstone Grand Prix, and it has previously been displayed at the F1 Arcade in St James.

It’s now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars, it’s being sold by Mike O’Connor out of Suffolk in England and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars