This is the R3 Bluetooth Speaker by Celia & Perah, it’s designed to be assembled by hand as a fun kit building process, once complete you have a small stereo for the studio, workshop, shed, or bedroom.

The process of building the R3 Bluetooth Speaker takes the average person approximately one hour, and it only requires simple hand tools. When the kit arrives it contains over 20 pieces, including twin speakers, a lithium-ion battery, the electronic control unit, the antenna, the parts for building the box, and everything else you need to finish it.

Once assembled it comes in at 8.3” wide, by 4.3” high, 5.1” deep, with a weight of 1.66 lbs. The two 8W speakers have a frequency range of 68 ~ 20000 Hz and the maximum output is 93 dB at 1 meter.

With a fully charged internal battery the speaker can play non-stop for 8 hours, then when recharging is needed it takes 2.5 hours. Charging is by standard USB type C cable, the same as a regular modern smartphone charger.

As you would expect it comes with both Bluetooth (Bluetooth 4.0+EDR) and a 3.5mm auxiliary stereo jack for connectivity, and the maximum Bluetooth range (from your device to the speaker) is 10 meters (33 feet).

There are two colorways on offer, black or teak wood, and it’s being offered by Huckberry for $125 USD with free US shipping. If you’d like to read more or buy one you can click here to visit the store.