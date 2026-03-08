This is the MetMo Edge, it’s arguably one of the most convenient box cutters and package openers money can buy, largely due to the fact that it’s so tiny it sits on a keychain.

The MetMo Edge has a stainless steel body and a small brass thumb pusher that slides out a small blade inspired by Japanese chisels. This blade can be used for the task at hand, it then snaps back into place safely thanks to its clever magnetic retraction system.

History Speedrun: MetMo

MetMo is an engineering company based in Yorkshire, England specializing in hand tools and mechanical fidget toys – all made from aerospace-grade metals. The company was co-founded by Managing Director James Whitfield and Sean Sykes and they chose the name MetMo as it’s short for “Metal in Motion.”

The company’s founding premise was straightforward – to take expired tool patents, re-engineer them using modern CNC machining and materials like titanium, stainless steel, and brass, and manufacture them to a standard more commonly associated with aerospace or medical components.

The result is a product line that ranges from the Cube, a pneumatic fidget toy cut by wire EDM, to the Driver, a ratchet screwdriver inspired by a patent filed by Conrad Baumann. Unusually, every product MetMo makes ships with a 200 year guarantee.

The company built its business almost entirely through Kickstarter. Since 2019, they’ve run nine campaigns, several funded by extraordinary margins far higher than what was originally sought. The Pocket Driver raised over £1,029,000 from 5,401 backers. The Multi Drive brought in £535,075 from 2,171 supporters. Across seven fulfilled projects, MetMo has delivered to nearly 20,000 backers around the word.

More recently, MetMo has begun shifting toward direct-to-store launches. The Piston, a palm-sized pneumatic fidget released in November of 2024, sold out its pre-order run months ahead of delivery. The Edge, a compact keychain tool, followed in November of 2025 as another store-first release. The company’s current Kickstarter, the Pocket Grip, is a 5-in-1 multi-tool based on a parallel wrench patent filed in 1912, is the firm’s ninth campaign.

The MetMo Edge

The MetMo Edge was developed to be the last package opener and box cutter you ever need to buy. Each has a machined body made from 316 grade stainless steel, with a stainless steel keyring, and an HTB1 high-tensile brass thumb pusher that exposes the hardened steel cutting blade, made from 420 grade steel rated at HRC 48-55.

Inside the mechanism lie two carefully spaced neodymium magnets, these work to retract the blade when it’s not in use to keep it safely out of harms way. The blade itself is sharpenable, and it’s also replaceable when the time comes, with replacement units offered for sale on the MetMo website.

The MetMo Edge is now available directly from their official website here, and it comes in stainless steel, titanium, and aluminum versions.

Images courtesy of MetMo