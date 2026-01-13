This is the Armored Vertx Gamut 22L Pack from Premier Body Armor, each one contains an removable, American-made ballistic shield that is just .22″ thick but rated to stop most handgun rounds, including 9mm and .44 Magnum.

Premier Body Armor has an unusual guarantee – they offer to replace your armor at no cost with a new unit if it ever saves your life, you just have to send it in to the company along with the police report of the incident.

History Speedrun: Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor is a US based personal protection company founded in 2013, based in Gastonia, North Carolina. The company was founded by Frank Stewart, a man with more than two decades of experience in precision manufacturing and vehicle armoring for US defense contractors and military programs prior to launching the brand.

The company was created to address a gap between traditional duty armor and discreet, everyday protective equipment suitable for civilians. Stewart’s background in military vehicle armoring resulted in a product strategy focused on lightweight, concealable ballistic protection that could be worn or carried without any overt tactical appearance.

From the outset, the company positioned itself as a direct-to-consumer supplier while also supporting institutional customers. The product range includes NIJ-rated soft body armor vests, rifle-rated hard armor plates, plate carriers, and ballistic backpack inserts designed for both generic and model-specific backpacks – some of which are designed and produced in-house.

The company now markets its products to civilians and private security while also supplying armor solutions to law enforcement and the military.

The Armored Vertx Gamut 22L Pack

The Armored Vertx Siege Pack is a 25 liter backpack is a normal-looking 22 liter backpack designed for daily use, and designed to be as discreet and innocuous looking as possible. Inside you’ll find a removable American-made para-aramid bulletproof ballistic insert rated to Level IIIA / HG2 which covers most common handgun threats from .22 up to .44 Magnum.

The bulletproof ballistic insert weighs in at just 1.5 lbs, so it only adds slightly to the bag’s weight, it’s TSA approved, and it has a tough 500D Cordura® outer cover to keep it protected. The bulletproof insert can be bought separately and slid into most normal-sized backpacks for extra protection.

The bag itself has a water-resistant exterior with snag-resistant YKK® zippers and external dimensions of 21″ high × 11″ wide × 9″ deep. It has a Movable Rapid Access® pull tab for quick entry to priority compartments, loop-lined dual-layer laptop sleeves to keep tech contained and configurable, and Tricot-lined sunglasses pocket protects eyewear or optics.

The bag is now available to buy direct from Premier Body Armor here and it comes in four colorways including Black, Cedar Brown, Evergreen, and Slate Grey/Black.

Images courtesy of Premier Body Armor