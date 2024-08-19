This is the Safari Connect 2-Person Tree Tent from Tentsile, a company that was founded by Alex Shirley-Smith in 2010 specifically to create tree tents. As the name implies, a tree tent is simply a tent that’s suspended between trees (or other fixed objects.)

One of the key benefits of a tree tent is that the base of the tent acts like a hammock, meaning you don’t necessarily need to pack a camping mattress (or sleeping pad) reducing your overall pack weight.

The original Tentsile tents were developed specifically to reduce the environmental impact of camping – as they’re not set up on the ground they have minimal impact on flora. This also means there’s much less likelihood of creepy crawlies paying you an unwelcome visit in the night.

The current range of Tentsile tents includes a variety of sizes, including 1, 2, 3, and 4+ person designs as well as more traditional hammocks and an assortment of camping accessories.

The Tentsile Safari Connect 2-Person Tree Tent

The Safari Connect 2-Person Tree Tent is one of Tentsile’s most popular models and its described as their most robust two-person Tree Tent. The Safari Connect is ideal for couples or good friends, it can hold up to 880 lbs /400 kgs, meaning it’ll have no problem accommodating two people plus their gear.

The recommended setup height is 1.2 meters or 4 ft, though some owners choose to go either a little lower or a little higher. The tent has a base made from tough 600D Dacron fabric with a seatbelt webbing reinforcement that adds strength while also separating out the two sleeping spaces.

The tent has a built-in Grade 4, No-See-Um insect mesh installed as four panels or doors, which can be zipped closed for bug protection or zipped open for an open air hammock-like feel. The included rainfly extends outwards from the tent giving you a large, dry area underneath.

Inside the tent you’ll find four internal mesh storage nets for holding smaller personal items, there’s a larger pocket in the back, and two underfloor storage nets for holding backpacks and shoes. Setting up the tent requires the use of three ratchet straps attached to trees and two poles to hold the roof up.

The tent retails for $799 USD directly from Tentsile’s online store, it can be ordered with an optional insulated quilt, and it includes everything you need to set the tent up ready for a good night’s sleep.

Images courtesy of Tentsile Tree Tents