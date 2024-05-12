This red 1967 Ford Mustang has remained undriven in storage since 1984. It’s now being offered for sale out of the Hamptons, in New York, with 67,000 miles on the odometer. At the time of writing the bidding is sitting at $9,000 USD.

Classic first generation Mustangs like this are among the most popular American sports cars from their era. Almost 3 million of them were made between 1964 and 1973, and they formed the basis for classic special editions like the Boss 302 and 429, Shelby GT350 and GT500, and the Mach 1.

Fast Facts – The 1967 Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang debuted in 1964 and essentially founded the “Pony Car” genre overnight, with America’s other big automakers all rushing to develop their own competitors for the car, including modern classics like the Chevrolet Camaro and the Pontiac Firebird.

For 1967, Ford released a redeveloped Mustang that kept the styling of the original in place but made it slightly bigger, with a larger engine bay, trunk, and interior. The larger engine bay was now able to accommodate Ford’s big block V8s, and it would lead to the release of muscle cars like the Boss 429 and the Shelby GT500.

Although the 1967 car was significantly redesigned inside and out, it’s still considered part of the first generation Mustang family, with the second generation Mustang debuting in 1974 to a somewhat tepid public reaction.

The 1967 Ford Mustang you see here has been in storage, and completely unused, since 1984. It’s a red car which the eBay seller lists as being apparently rust free, it came from the factory with the 4-speed manual transmission and the inline-six cylinder engine. Many of these six-cylinder models have had V8 upgrades over the years, including the fitment of modern Ford Coyote V8 crate engines, which vastly increase power output.

The 1967 Ford Mustang

1967 was an important year for the Mustang, as it was the first time the fundamental design of the car had been significantly changed. There is always a risk with this, as people often don’t like change, but the team at Ford kept the styling of the original car very much in place, slightly increasing its size, and enlarging the engine bay so it could fit one of Ford’s big block V8s.

Above Video: This is an original ad for the 1967 Ford Mustang. It introduces some of the model’s features, and inexplicably out features a cinema ticket collector racing his Mustang to the beach to meet a mermaid.

With this new slightly larger body, the Mustang also had a larger interior and more trunk space, making it well-suited to use as a daily driver and a grand tourer. The two back seats were often used for kids, with some parents even using a Mustang as their sole family car.

The 1967 Mustang would also form the underpinnings of another car, the Mercury Cougar which debuted in the same year. The Cougar was initially only offered as a hardtop, it was slightly more expensive than the Mustang, and slightly more luxurious, it would also win the prestigious Motor Trend Car of the Year award for 1967.

It would be this updated Mustang that also became a cinema legend in 1968 at the Bullitt Mustang, used in the 1968 film Bullitt starring Steve McQueen. This film featured one of the most memorable car chases in cinema history, with the Mustang battling against a Dodge Charger through the streets of San Francisco.

Ultimately, the first generation Mustang would be produced from 1964 until 1973, almost 3 million of them would be made in total, and the model series would become one of the most influential of its age, sparking an entirely new genre almost overnight – a genre that continues to the current day.

The 1967 Ford Mustang Shown Here

The car you see here is a project car in every sense of the word, and could probably be safely categorized as a garage find to boot. As the eBay listing notes, this car was parked up in 1984, for reasons unknown, and then not driven since.

This car is a notchback that was originally finished in red from the factory, the color it still wears today. It rides on steel wheels with hub caps and white wall tires. The car is said to have been discovered in California as part of a deceased estate, it was then bought and transported to the Hamptons in Long Island where it remains today.

It was ordered new with the 4-speed manual transmission and the inline-six engine option, this was very much the base engine choice, and many owners have since upgraded theirs with V8s of various descriptions, including some with modern Ford Coyote V8 crate engines.

The car is now being offered for sale on eBay with bidding sitting at the $9,000 USD mark at the time of writing. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of eBay