This is the MOD PV trailer from the team at Trail Trailers based in Utah. It’s a completely modular trailer designed to accommodate your gear on overlanding trips or just weekends away.

The MOD PV can be optioned with a short or tall tower allowing you to install a rooftop tent and/or a side awning. You can also choose the gear tub, a locking compartment that can carry up to 680 lbs of gear, kind of like having a pick up truck bed when you need it.

Above Video: This short film from Trail Trailers shows the MOD PV trailer in action. As you can see it handles off road use well, thanks in no small part to its Timbren suspension system.

The Trail Trailers MOD PV

Trail Trailers was founded in the heart of Cache Valley, Utah specially to build adventure trailers. They now have a few models in production, the most popular being their modular offering, the MOD PV trailer, as it allows buyers to customize it for their needs before it’s delivered.

A lot of people customize their vehicles for camping and overland adventure trips with additions like high-lift jacks, rooftop tents, side awnings, water tanks, additional spare wheels, and more. The fact of the matter is that all of these items just add weight to the vehicle most of the time, and are only needed when you’re actually going off road.

This is where the Trail Trailer MOD PV comes into its own. Rather than outfitting your vehicle with all that gear, you fit it all to your trailer. This way you only have to haul it when you’re actually going to use it.

The added benefit is that after you set up camp, you can go four wheeling completely unencumbered by all your equipment – resulting in a notably lighter 4×4. When ordering your MOD PV trailer you can choose from a slew of options, it is modular after all, this allows you to build the trailer you need.

Options include the Gear Tub, a lockable cargo bay capable of holding 680 lbs of gear. You can also choose either the Short or High Tower option, this gives you a place to fit your rooftop tent, side awning, kayaks, canoes, standup paddle boards, and more. Finally, you can also add a Tire Carrier, for bringing an additional spare with you.

MOD PV trailer pricing starts at $9,000 USD. For this you get the base trailer which is fitted with Timbren suspension, BFG KO2 All Terrain tires, Black Rhino Stadium wheels, a powder-coated welded steel frame, a universal rail for additional mounting options, a 680 lb flatbed, LED lighting, and electric brakes.

If you’d like to read more or order your own, you can visit the official website listing here.

Images courtesy of Trail Trailers