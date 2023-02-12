This is a Porsche 959 tool kit containing all the items you might need for roadside repairs and tinkering – though it’s perhaps doubtful that most 959 owners would work on their own cars.

When the Porsche 959 was introduced at the Frankfurt Auto Show in 1985 it was the most technologically advanced supercar ever offered for public sale.

Porsche had originally developed the car for FIA Group B competition, Ferrari had developed their F40 for the same thing, but Group B had been cancelled on safety grounds before either car could compete.

Porsche decided to continue with a production of the 959 regardless of the setback. Production began in 1987 and ceased in 1988 after just 292 cars had been made.

The Porsche 959 was remarkably advanced by the standards of the era with a chassis and body made from high-end aluminum alloy, Aramid (Kevlar) composite, and Nomex.

It was powered by a sequential twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-six engine with four-valves per cylinder, Bosch Motronic 2.1 fuel injection, and liquid-cooled heads with air-cooled cylinders.

Power was sent back through a 6-speed manual gearbox to all four wheels using an advanced computerized all-wheel drive system. The 959 is capable of doing the 0 – 97 km/h (60 mph) dash in 3.6 seconds on to a top speed of 319 km/h (198 mph) making it the fastest production car in the world at the time.

This Porsche 959 tool kit consists of a gray leather tool roll with 21 slots for tools plus a side pouch for loose items like fuses, wire, and bulbs.

The roll contains 3 x Hazet screwdrivers, 6 x Hazet 450 double-open-end wrenches, a 17.5mm Klein spark-plug socket, 3 x hex wrenches, an extension bit, a Hazet combination and adjustable pliers, an alternator socket wrench, a 24mm closed-end wrench, a pulley wrench, a towing hook, 8 x Bosch spark plugs, a pair of leather gloves, and a yellow cloth.

This tool kit is now being offered for sale out of Elmsford, New York on Bring a Trailer. It’ll likely be bought by a Porsche 959 owner but it may also appeal to collectors.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer