These are the Pando Moto Mark KEV 01 Cordura motorcycle jeans, they’re a recent release from the European company made from black 12.5oz Cordura super-stretch denim.
This material is highly abrasion resistant which makes it perfect for use by motorcyclists, it’s a blend of military-grade INVISTA T420 nylon 6.6 and cotton, underneath this layer is a thick interlock-knit lining made of DuPont Kevlar fibers. This combination provides an excellent level of protection against tears and road rash, and it’s been CE certified to the PPE under EN 17092, level AA standard.
The Mark KEV 01 has two-position knee armor pockets allowing you to get the perfect fit, and it has reinforced Kevlar stitching and a thick interlock-knit lining made of DuPont Kevlar fibers. Slim fit Triple Flex knee and hip armor is included with each pair.
There are two traditional rear pockets with snap closures, a cargo pocket on each leg, two hand pockets, and the cuffs are two-position adjustable to get the right fit.
Pando Moto was founded back in 2011 and have made a name for themselves making daily-wearable motorcycle gear and distinctive styling. They now have distributors around the world and a product line the includes wide variety of motorcycle-specific apparel and gear.
The Mark KEV 01 in six different sizes and in any colour you like so long as it’s black with a retail price of €259.00.
