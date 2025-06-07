This is the holy grail prop that was used while filming Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, starring Harrison Ford. This prop is central to the storyline of the film, and will be instantly recognizable to anyone who has seen the movie.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is widely regarded as one of the great films of the 1980s, typically listed alongside other classics from the decade like Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, The Goonies, Stand By Me, Top Gun, Die Hard, and ET.

Above Video: This is the official theatrical trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” starring Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Julian Glover, River Phoenix, and John Rhys-Davies.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) was directed by Steven Spielberg, it’s the third film in the Indiana Jones series – it centers on archaeologist and adventurer Dr Indiana Jones as he sets off on a search for the Holy Grail – the legendary cup of Christ believed to offer eternal life to those who drink from it.

The story begins when Indiana learns that his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr (played by Sean Connery), has vanished while hunting for the Grail. Indiana travels to Venice, where he discovers clues left behind by his father. These lead him to a secret brotherhood sworn to protect the Grail’s location and eventually to a rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Austria, where his father is being held.

The Nazis, who are also seeking the Grail for its supposed power of eternal life, force Indiana and his father to assist them by deciphering clues hidden in ancient texts and ruins. Their journey spans from Austria to Berlin, then across the Middle East to the ancient city of Petra, believed to be the final resting place of the Grail.

The climax takes place in a hidden temple guarded by deadly traps and ancient riddles. To reach the Grail, Indiana must pass three perilous tests – each tied to faith, humility, and knowledge. He ultimately finds the Grail among a series of ornate false cups, choosing the correct one based on his understanding of history and symbolism.

However, when the Grail crosses the temple’s protective seal, the ground collapses, and the artifact is lost. Indiana and his father survive. It’s often regarded as a return to the tone of the original film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and it remains one of the most popular films in the series.

The Holy Grail Prop Shown Here

This is the original holy grail prop used in the film, the famous scene where Indiana Jones has to find the real holy grail among a plethora of brilliant gold, bejeweled chalices – a wrong choice leads to an instant and gruesome death.

The real holy grail was the mug you see here, a simple kiln-fired clay design that was by far the least glamorous of all the potential grails on show.

This holy grail prop is actually made from a resin material that has a textured finish similar to that of clay or terracotta. It has been hand-painted with red and gold-tone paints, and the exterior has been dusted in a clay-like powder for the visual effect.

It’s now being offered for sale by auction house Julien’s in an online auction, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to bid – the price guide is $2,000 – $4,000 USD.

Images courtesy of Julien’s + Paramount Pictures