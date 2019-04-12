Pando Moto Karl Steel Black Dyneema® Motorcycle Jeans – 15 Times Stronger Than Steel

The new Karl Steel Black motorcycle jeans are a recent offering from the European motorcycle gear maker that feature a primary chassis made from single-layer stretch 13 oz 25% Dyneema® that’s 15 times stronger than steel, offering 180º protection.
Inside you’ll find removable KNOX® Micro Lock CE approved (EN1621-1:2012) knee armor that fits into pockets offering two positions to ensure a perfect fit. For comfort in the saddle there are hand-made stretch panels on the knees and back, and there are pockets for optional hip armor.
For additional safety Pando Moto have included reflective cuffs on the Karl Steel Black motorcycle jeans, allowing drivers to see you better from the front, side, and back. The Dyneema® blend fabric has high heat conductivity, it reflects the heat and helps to keep you cool in warmer weather.
Each pair carries CE-certification as personal protective equipment under standard EN 17092 (Level AA), and they have reinforced chain stitches for additional durability.
