These are the popular Carrera mid-cut racing shoes from Italian racing equipment company OMP. The boots come in three colorways, all pictured in this post, sizing ranges from 37 to 48 (EU), and they retail for $399 USD.

We’ve seen the OMP Carrera boots become a common sight on vintage and classic motorsport grids around the world because they combine retro styling cues with modern materials and safety features – not a common combination.

The Carrera boots are FIA homologated for racing (FIA 8856-2000), they have a soft leather outer designed for all-day comfort, a handcrafted rubber sole that is hydrocarbon resistant, and a soft knit Nomex fire-resistant inner lining.

The colorways on offer include brown, black, and dark brown, all of which come with the same black sole. The boots are mid-cut, meaning the ankles aren’t too high or too low – too high and they can affect ankle range of motion while driving and too low can result in insufficient protection.

We’ve seen the OMP Carrera boots worn by racing drivers everywhere from the Le Mans Classic and the Goodwood Revival to the Targa Tasmania and the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion.

Of course, they’re also a popular choice with classic car owners who just want the best possible pedal feel while out in their own car for a Sunday drive through the twisties.

