The Nexx XG100 Racer Billy B Helmet – With A Carbon Composite Shell

The Nexx XG100 Racer Billy B helmet is one of the most affordable carbon composite motorcycle helmets on the market right now – the shell is made up of aramid fibers, carbon reinforcement, 3D organic fibers, and multiaxial fiberglass.
Nexx Helmets have dubbed this shell material X-Matrix technology, and it results in a remarkably strong and very lightweight helmet. The XG100 Racer was designed with a wide view port for better peripheral visibility, with a PC Lexan optical class I anti-scratch flip-up visor.
The interior of the helmet uses X-Mart Dry technology, keeping it both cool and comfortable, with a drying rate twice as fast as normal cotton, and extra insulation for cooler weather. The whole interior can be easily removed and washed – a vital feature on helmets that are worn year-round.
The helmet has a double-d ring closure and it comes in two shell sizes – allowing you to a better fit, particularly if you’re at either the small or large end of the head-size scale.
The Nexx XG100 Racer Billy B helmet complies with the ECE/22-05 (Europe), DOT (USA), and NBR-7471:2001 (Brazil) certification standards, meaning it should be legal in your part of the world too, as many countries accept one or both of the ECE and DOT standards for use on their roads.
