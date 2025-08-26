The Montana Canvas Range Tent is one of the fastest tents to set up, thanks to the fact that you just have to unfurl it, slide in the center pole, and then hammer down the four corner pegs.

It can be set up and taken down in a matter of minutes, which has made it hugely popular with road trippers and overlanders who need to set up a new campsite each day as they travel cross country. The tent is also designed to be set up without a pole if you’re in a forested area – you can just tie the top of the tent to a suitable tree branch.

Above Video: This is the official set up video from Montana Canvas for the Range Tent – as you can see you literally just need to put in the center pole and then hammer in the stakes – there are no guy lines or other poles to worry about.

History Speedrun: Montana Canvas

Montana Canvas was founded in 1982 in Belgrade, Montana, at the base of the Bridger Mountains with a straightforward objective – to make tough, classically-designed canvas tents and tarps suited to the harsh conditions of the American West.

From its earliest years, the company relied on experienced craftspeople – many of whom have stayed with the business for decades, giving Montana Canvas one of the most experienced workforces in this sector in the United States.

Their flagship models were traditional wall tents, a style long used in hunting camps, by outfitters, and in remote work sites. The company distinguished itself by using high-grade canvas that was fire, mold, and mildew resistant, stitched with double-needle seams and reinforced with weather flaps and brass grommets. Their tents were always designed for longevity – with practical features like stove jacks, bug-proof screened windows, and waterproof floors for protection from the elements.

Over the years, the company expanded its line to include heavier 12 oz premium tents, lighter “Montana Blend” hybrids that combined canvas with polyester sidewalls, and more specialized designs like wedge tents, range tents, and larger lodge or Bridger models.

In the modern day, Montana Canvas continues to manufacture all of its products in the United States, maintaining its core identity as a Montana-rooted business and making it one of very few companies that still makes all their camping gear in America.

The Montana Canvas Range Tent

Tents like this were used extensively by cowboys and horse packers who needed an all-weather tent that could be set up and then taken down the next day as quickly and easily as possible. The tent is still made from canvas, a modern 10 oz Grade-A treated canvas that is fire, water, and mildew treated.

It also has some newer features, like a sewn in vinyl floor for excellent protection from the water, snow, mud, and puddles. The tent also comes with a stove jack, so you can add a wood burning stove in the cooler months to stay warm, and for cooking and making other essentials like fresh coffee in the morning.

Each Montana Canvas Range Tent measures in at 12′ x 12′ with an 8’6″ peak height and a 7’6″ door height, with a 24″ x 30″ window in the rear. Both the door and window have No See Um mesh to ensure the bugs and creepy crawlies stay on the correct side of the tent.

The center pole breaks down into three sections, and the longest section is 30″ long. The pole is 1 3/8″ diameter aluminum alloy and it’s 8’6″ when pieced together and ready for use. The tent comes with 12″ steel stakes, 200′ of 1/4″ black polyester rope, tensioners, and a tent storage bag. It weighs in at 88 lbs (40 kgs) and its packed dimensions are 40″ x 14″ x 14″.

All tents from Montana Canvas come with a limited lifetime warranty, and the company also sells a range of accessories including suitable wood burning stoves if you need one. You can buy one here through the Wall Tent Shop, a veteran-owned specialist store based in Idaho.

Images courtesy of Montana Canvas + the Wall Tent Shop