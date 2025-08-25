This is the V8-swapped 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser HJ47 Troop Carrier, or Troopy, that formerly belonged to world-famous TV host and animal lover Steve Irwin when he was at Australia Zoo.

The original 4.0 liter diesel inline six was swapped out for a much more powerful (and much more thirsty) 302 cubic inch Ford Cleveland V8 topped with a Holley carburetor. This resulted in a considerably quicker vehicle, and it made for a vastly improved towing rig.

The 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser HJ47 Troop Carrier, known in Australia as a “Troopy,” was originally fitted with a 4.0-liter diesel inline-six. Under Steve Irwin’s ownership, it was swapped for a 302 cubic inch Ford Cleveland V8 with a Holley carburetor, delivering around 200–230 bhp, which transformed it into a faster and more capable towing rig.

Toyota’s J40 Land Cruiser series debuted in 1960, offering short, medium, and long-wheelbase formats that quickly earned a reputation for toughness across farms, militaries, and remote terrain worldwide. The HJ45, introduced in the mid-1970s, featured a 3.6-liter H-series diesel engine producing 95 bhp with strong torque, making it a mainstay for hauling and long-distance driving in harsh conditions.

Steve Irwin, born in 1962 in Victoria, became globally recognized with The Crocodile Hunter in 1996, known for his enthusiasm, khaki attire, and “Crikey!” catchphrase. Beyond television, he co-founded Wildlife Warriors with his wife Terri, promoting conservation efforts. His career was tragically cut short in 2006 during filming when he was fatally injured by a stingray, leaving behind a powerful legacy carried on by his family.

Irwin’s former HJ47, showing over 415,000 km on the odometer, remains the most famous example of its type. Still wearing “The Crocodile Hunter™” branding, the white Troopy features a mixed vinyl and cloth interior and is offered for sale in Queensland. Its provenance is supported by a history booklet and a letter of authenticity from his son, Robert Irwin.

When Toyota introduced the J40 Land Cruiser series in 1960, it set the tone for what would become one of the most respected off-road vehicles in the world. It was built to succeed the earlier J20 and J30 models – the J40 combined the mechanical simplicity of these earlier Land Cruisers with a wide range of body styles, more powerful engines, and a range of improvements, making it equally at home on a farm, in military service, or operating in remote terrain.

Above Video: Steve was a well-known lover of Land Cruisers, and he did a whole series of TV ads for them in Australia in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

The series was offered in short, medium, and long-wheelbase versions, sold globally under various designations. Gasoline-powered models like the FJ40 carried the familiar “F” inline-six, while the BJ models used Toyota’s B-series diesels.

Over the years, Toyota broadened the range with station wagons, pickups, and troop carriers (called “Troopies” in Australia and some other regions), always on the same basic ladder-frame chassis. Its versatility and reliability led to widespread adoption in Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and South America – often in conditions where reliability could mean survival.

The HJ45 appeared in the mid-1970s as part of Toyota’s push to expand diesel offerings in markets where fuel efficiency and torque were increasingly valued. It was powered by the 3.6 liter inline-six “H” diesel, producing 95 bhp but with ample low-end torque, making it especially suited to hauling heavy loads and long-distance outback driving.

Available primarily in long-wheelbase pickup and troop carrier configurations, models like the HJ45 quickly became a staple workhorse in Australia and other export markets. Its extended wheelbase and tough steel chassis gave it a load capacity that smaller variants couldn’t match, and buyers valued its ability to cover immense distances on rough tracks without complaint for years, or even decades, on end.

The J40 Land Cruiser family remained in production until 1984 in Japan, though assembly in Brazil and other markets continued into the early 2000s.

Who Was Steve Irwin?

Steve Irwin (Stephen Robert Irwin) was born on the 22nd of February 1962 in Upper Ferntree Gully, Victoria, before his family moved to Beerwah, Queensland. There, his parents founded the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park in 1970, which would later become Australia Zoo. From early childhood, Irwin was immersed in wildlife – his father Bob trained him in handling reptiles, and he famously wrestled his first crocodile at the age of nine.

Irwin’s international breakthrough came with The Crocodile Hunter, a television series that debuted in 1996 and was later syndicated worldwide on the Animal Planet channel. It showcased his trademark khaki outfit, irrepressible enthusiasm, and iconic “Crikey!” catchphrase, captivating audiences in more than 130 countries around the world.

The success of the program led to spin-offs including Croc Files and The Crocodile Hunter Diaries, establishing him as both an entertainer and a passionate advocate for wildlife.

In 2002, he and his wife Terri established Wildlife Warriors Worldwide, originally named the Steve Irwin Conservation Foundation, as a platform to support animal rescue, habitat protection, and education.

His life was cut short on the 4th of September 2006 while filming the underwater documentary Ocean’s Deadliest near Port Douglas, when he was fatally injured by a stingray. The tragedy stunned the world, and a public memorial at Australia Zoo’s Crocoseum was broadcast globally, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers.

Irwin’s legacy continues through his family, who maintain his work at Australia Zoo and through Wildlife Warriors. Annual events such as Steve Irwin Day and recognition including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – a rare accolade for someone in Steve’s line of work.

The Ex-Steve Irwin Land Cruiser HJ47 “Troopy” Shown Here

The Land Cruiser you see here is almost certainly the most famous HJ47 in the world – it belonged to Steve Irwin for many years and was used by him extensively for his duties at Australia Zoo. Although Steve is best-known for his love of animals, he was also a bit of a motorhead, and could be seen tearing around on dirt bikes and driving 4x4s off-road with no small amount of enthusiasm.

As noted higher up, this Land Cruiser had a V8 swap under Steve’s ownership. It’s now powered by a 302 cubic inch Ford Cleveland V8 producing roughly 200-230 bhp and 315 lb ft of torque, considerably more than the 95 bhp and 159 lb ft from the original diesel inline six.

The vehicle is now being offered for sale out of Minyama, Queensland with an impressive 415,426 kms showing on the odometer from new – that’s 258,134 miles. It’s finished in white with contrasting green-painted “The Crocodile Hunter™” lettering on the sides and hood, with a brown vinyl and beige patterned cloth-trimmed interior that has a body-coloured lower dashboard and black vinyl-trimmed rear bench seats.

If you’d like to read more about the vehicle or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Collecting Cars – it comes with a history booklet and a letter from Robert Irwin, Steve’s son, noting the vehicle’s provenance.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars