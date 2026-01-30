This is a coffee table built around a V10 engine sourced from a Lamborghini Gallardo, for time the best-selling Lamborghini of all time until it was surpassed in recent years by its successor, the Huracan.

This coffee table uses the original 5.0 liter V10 from the Gallardo range, an engine capable of 493 bhp and 376 lb ft of torque. It’s now producing much less power than this, around 493 bhp less to be specific, but it does a far better job of holding up coffee cups and magazines.

History Speedrun: The Lamborghini Gallardo

The Lamborghini Gallardo was developed as the Italian supercar manufacturer’s first “entry-level” car in one and half decades, since the criminally-underrated Lamborghini Jalpa left production in 1988.

The release of the Gallardo turned out to be a masterstroke for Lamborghini. It brought it much-needed sales, helped to stabilize the company financially, and helped make the business case for the parent company Audi to keep releasing new and evermore exotic raging bulls.

The Gallardo was closely based on the earlier concept car, named the Lamborghini Calà designed and built by Italdesign as a fully-functional concept car that was first shown to the world at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show.

Although the Calà and the Gallardo looked distinctly different, they actually shared quite a lot in common, although the Calà project was shelved due to Lamborghini ownership changing hands it was soon reinitiated, and the Gallardo would enter production in 2003 as the second new model released under Audi’s ownership of the Italian automaker.

In its original form, the Gallardo would be powered by a 5.0 liter all-alloy V10 engine mounted amidships in an advanced aluminum spaceframe chassis clad in an aluminum body panels with some composite sections used for non-structural sections in the interests of saving a little weight.

The car rode on independent double wishbone suspension front and rear with aluminum upper and lower control arms, coil springs with gas-pressurized shock absorbers, anti-roll bars front and rear, and it had ventilated steel disc brakes front and rear as standard.

The V10 had double overhead cams per bank, four valves per cylinder, and dry-sump lubrication. it was mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed paddle shift semi-automatic transmission. In its initial configuration it has a swept displacement of 5.0 liters and was good for 493 bhp at 7,800 rpm with 376 lb ft of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Upon its release, the car saw its order book rapidly start to fill up, a sign of just how much demand there was for a slightly more affordable “entry level” Lamborghini. The Gallardo would win the Top Gear “Dream Car of the Year” award in 2006 followed by the Top Gear “Car of the Year” award in 2009 for the Lamborghini LP 550-2 Balboni variant.

Between 2003 and 2013, the Gallardo would be Lamborghini’s best selling car by quite a margin. Over 14,000 of them would be sold making it the most popular Lamborghini in history up until that point in time. It would later be outsold by its direct successor, the Lamborghini Huracán, which sold over 20,000 examples, and by the Lamborghini Urus SUV which has sold 25,000 units and climbing.

The Lamborghini Gallardo V10 Coffee Table Shown Here

The coffee table you see here was built around an original Lamborghini Gallardo V10 engine that has had all of its moving internal components removed. The block and heads have now been finished in Superfly Yellow, an original Lamborghini paint option, and it has matte black cam covers with yellow Lamborghini script.

The intake manifold and plenum is still fitted, with the manifold finished in matching Superfly Yellow and the plenum finished in black. The glass table top has a cutout in the middle, allowing the plenum to rise through the middle.

Underneath you’ll find four black-painted pistons now installed as feet, and the exhaust manifold is still in place on either side. The glass table top measures in at 44″ square and rises 22.5″ above the ground.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Pompano Beach, Florida and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or register to bid.

