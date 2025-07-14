This is the Goal Zero Boulder 200 Solar Briefcase, it’s a dual solar panel system with a built-in kickstand that can be folded in half – becoming an easy to carry briefcase.

The Boulder 200 has a maximum output of 200 watts and it uses tempered glass panels with an aluminum frame. It’s designed for keeping your various devices charged when you’re off-grid – whether you’re down by the lake or out in the middle of the African savanna.

History Speedrun: Goal Zero

Goal Zero is an Utah-based portable power company founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Robert Workman. The origins of the company can be followed back to humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where Workman was looking for ways to help local communities there establish their own electricity production systems.

He initially founded a nonprofit called TIFIE (Teaching Individuals and Families Independence through Enterprise), and from this starting point, Goal Zero would later emerge as a for-profit offshoot focused on creating tough, off-grid solar power generation solutions for areas where there would otherwise be no power.

The first product was the GoBe, it was a combination of a solar panel, a battery pack, and an LED light. It was designed to power small electronic devices, like GPS units and smartphones, in remote or disaster-stricken areas.

By the early 2010s, Goal Zero was manufacturing solar kits, battery banks, and portable power stations to campers, overlanders, hunters, hikers, emergency responders, and remote workers. Its Yeti line of lithium and lead-acid power stations became a mainstay in the rapidly growing portable solar market.

In 2014, the company was bought outright by NRG Energy, a large US electricity provider, giving Goal Zero access to enormous capital and established infrastructure to scale operations and expand its product range.

Goal Zero would become well known for its modular ecosystem, allowing users to combine solar panels, power stations, and accessories based on their own individual needs. The company’s equipment has been used in disaster relief efforts globally, but it’s now also a staple brand among outdoor enthusiasts in the US and around the world.

The Goal Zero Boulder 200 Solar Briefcase

The Goal Zero Boulder 200 Solar Briefcase is designed primarily for use by people with 4x4s, vans, trucks, and even boats. It’s an incredibly simple system that opens like a book to reveal two 100 watt solar panels, given peak electricity production of 200 watts.

It has a built-in kickstand which allows you to angle the panels at the sun for more optimal power generation, and it comes with a protective bag to keep it safe when not in use. The Boulder 200 has a tempered glass front with an aluminum frame, and it has a carry handle on the side for easy portability.

It’s now being sold through the official Goal Zero Amazon store here, and it can be paired with a Goal Zero Yeti battery system if you want to store the power you generate with it.

Images courtesy of Goal Zero