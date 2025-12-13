This is the Montana Canvas Hyalite Tent, it’s a new design from the highly-respected American tent company made from lightweight Relite RS fabric rather than the more traditional canvas they usually use.

The Hyalite was designed as a large single-pole tent design, developed to be quick to set up, easy to transport due to the lower weight, and quick to take down when it’s time to move camp.

History Speedrun: Montana Canvas

Montana Canvas was founded in 1982 in Belgrade, Montana, at the base of the Bridger Mountains with a straightforward objective – to make tough, classically-designed canvas tents and tarps suited to the harsh conditions of the American West.

From its earliest years, the company relied on experienced craftspeople – many of whom have stayed with the business for decades, giving Montana Canvas one of the most experienced workforces in this sector in the United States.

Their flagship models were traditional wall tents, a style long used in hunting camps, by outfitters, and in remote work sites.

The company distinguished itself by using high-grade canvas that was fire, mold, and mildew resistant, stitched with double-needle seams and reinforced with weather flaps and brass grommets. Their tents were always designed for longevity – with practical features like stove jacks, bug-proof screened windows, and waterproof floors for protection from the elements.

Over the years, the company expanded its line to include heavier 12 oz premium tents, lighter “Montana Blend” hybrids that combined canvas with polyester sidewalls, and more specialized designs like wedge tents, range tents, and larger lodge or Bridger models.

In the modern day, Montana Canvas continues to manufacture all of its products in the United States, maintaining its core identity as a Montana-rooted business and making it one of very few companies that still makes all their camping gear in America.

The Montana Canvas Hyalite Tent

The Montana Canvas Hyalite Tent represents a new product line from the company best-known for their range of canvas tents. It’s made from lightweight Relite RS fabric, meaning the tent is a lot lighter than a comparably sized canvas tent.

The Hyalite has an octagonal floorplan measuring in at 12′ x 12′ and a 9′ aluminum center pole. Thanks to the fact that the tent is set up with a single pole, it’s a lot faster to erect than other multi-pole designs.

The tent comes with lightweight 9″ aluminum tent stakes, 1/4″ reflective black guy lines with aluminum tensioners, it has a built-in 5″ oval stove jack with a flap, and it comes in a 100% waterproof roll top dry bag.

It’s now available from the official Montana Canvas store here, and the pricing varies depending on whether you want to order it with or without a floor.

Images courtesy of Montana Canvas