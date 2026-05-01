This is a beautiful 1950 Silver Streak Clipper Camper that remained in single family ownership for 35 years. It’s been given a series of upgrades since 2020, and it’s now being offered for sale out of Virginia.

The story of Silver Streak travel trailers and the Silver Streak Clipper in particular is fascinating, so we’ve laid most of it out below. The Clipper was designed by Wally Byam of Airstream, and initially built by Curtis Wright, before the company was bought out by its own employees and turned into the Silver Streak Trailer Company.

Fast Facts: The Silver Streak Clipper Camper

The Silver Streak Trailer Company was founded in 1949 in El Monte, California by three former Curtis Wright employees who acquired the rights to the Clipper model – a travel trailer originally designed by Airstream founder Wally Byam. The company remained in business for close to 50 years, never building more than six trailers per week.

Silver Streak’s construction differed fundamentally from Airstream’s – the aluminum skin was built directly onto the trailer frame, with all internal structures and appliances placed within the shell through the entry door. Enthusiasts have long argued this approach produced a structurally stronger trailer.

The model range expanded well beyond the original Clipper to include the Rocket, Luxury Liner, Sabre, Atlas, Continental Supreme, and others. After the factory relocated from El Monte to Chino in 1986, the later Sterling models incorporated fully welded skeletons and 3M super-tape skin bonding in place of the earlier riveted construction.

This 1950 Clipper spent 35 years under single-family ownership before being bought by the current seller out of Nevada in 2025. It has the early “alien eye” Plexiglas windows, a polished aluminum exterior, and a three-zone interior with lounge, kitchenette, and twin-bed bedroom, with several upgrades completed in 2020.

History Speedrun: The Silver Streak Trailer Company

The Silver Streak Trailer Company has a fascinating history, even among the wild west world of mid-century American travel trailer manufacturers. The company was in business for almost 50 years, from 1949 into the mid-1990s, and it developed a reputation as a small, fiercely independent California trailer company that never built more than six trailers a week. It earned a good name among enthusiasts as a builder of homes-on-wheels that were (arguably) better in construction than those of its far more famous rival, Airstream.

Silver Streak’s story doesn’t actually begin with Silver Streak, but with Wally Byam, the man who founded Airstream in 1931 and introduced the Airstream Clipper model in 1936. After Airstream shut down in 1941 as the war effort consumed aluminum supplies, Byam went to work for aircraft manufacturer Lockheed.

By mid-to-late 1945 he had joined the Curtis Wright Company (a trailer coach manufacturer named after its founder, Curtis Wright, not the Curtiss-Wright Aircraft Corporation) and in late 1946 he designed the Curtis Wright Clipper, an evolution of his pre-WWII Airstream design. Byam left Curtis Wright in early 1947 to restart Airstream, but the Clipper he had designed continued in production without him.

The Curtis Wright Company closed its doors in April of 1949, but this wasn’t to be the end of the Clipper, three of its former employees stepped in to keep the ball rolling. Kenneth “Kenny” Neptune, Frank Polito, and James Victor “Pat” Patterson acquired the rights to produce the Clipper model (and possibly some of the tooling needed to build it).

Patterson was also Curtis Wright’s son-in-law, married to the founder’s daughter Marjorie. The three partners formed the Silver Streak Trailer Company and set up shop in El Monte, California (originally at 1166 Chico Street) just five miles from the old Curtis Wright factory, employing many of the same workers. Their first trailers were essentially identical to the Curtis Wright Clippers they had been building before, right down to the Plexiglas front and rear windows.

This gave Silver Streak a direct design pedigree back through Curtis Wright to Byam’s prewar Airstream work – a pedigree that set the company’s engineering DNA off in a good direction from the start. Although I’m sure Byam wasn’t too happy about it.

The Clipper would always be the model most closely linked with Silver Streak’s origins, it was offered in 18, 20, and 22 foot lengths – the front and rear Plexiglas windows were reshaped in 1950, and by late 1953 glass windows that could actually be opened became an option.

The Clipper had all-aluminum construction with stamped, heat-treated transverse ribs, Warner electric brakes, fiberglass insulation in the walls and ceiling, and dual-pane side windows – all details consistent with the aircraft-influenced engineering philosophy that had defined every Silver Streak that left the production line.

Over the decades that followed the company expanded its range in a big way, the Rocket appeared in a 27 foot version in 1956 (and later as a 28 footer), the Luxury Liner arrived in 1957 at 31 feet long. Additional new models included the smaller Sabre (offered at 17, 19, and 23 feet), the Jet at 19 feet, the Prince at 18 feet from 1969, the Atlas at 26 feet and its Continental Atlas variant from 1968, and the range-topping Continental Supreme at 28 and 34 feet.

A number of models were also offered in upmarket “Continental” variants during the late 1960s and 1970s – the name was possibly a reference to the Lincoln Continental luxury cars that were in production at the time.

What helped to really set Silver Streak apart from its (many) competitors was its fundamentally different construction approach. Unlike Airstream’s method, the Silver Streak’s aluminum skin was built directly onto the trailer frame, with all internal structures and appliances then placed within the shell through the entry door.

Enthusiasts have long argued this produced a structurally stronger trailer with a more substantial frame, and it meant that fittings and appliances (like ovens and hot water heaters) inside the trailer could fit through the door when it needed to be replaced.

Interestingly, Andy Kaufman owned a Silver Streak and he used it as his set trailer while filming the TV series Taxi. Jim Carrey later used the same trailer when filming Man on the Moon, and it features in the documentary Jim & Andy heavily.

In 1957, Neptune and Polito bought out Patterson, who went on to co-found the Streamline Trailer Manufacturing Company with fellow Curtis Wright alumnus Harry Lovett. Neptune and Polito continued running the operation, and in 1978 they hired Rolf Zuschlag away from Airstream to serve as the new general manager.

When the El Monte factory land was sold in 1986, Zuschlag bought the patterns and all machinery from the two founders and eventually relocated production to Chino, California.

After the relocation, the Sterling models underwent a significant evolution. According to Kyle Morrison, who served as production supervisor during this time and whose firsthand account is preserved in the Tourists archive here, the new Sterling incorporated fully welded skeleton structures and 3M super-tape skin bonding in place of the earlier all-riveted construction.

Morrison later claimed that some of these features were copied by Airstream and its Argosy subsidiary. The Chino facility also produced a number of specialty builds, including units for government and police use, ambulances, fifth wheels, and even a one-off 44 foot unit.

Today, surviving Silver Streaks are considered collector pieces and they’re hugely desirable, campers from a small California manufacturer that spent close to 50 years quietly building some of the best travel trailers in America.

The 1950 Silver Streak Clipper Camper Shown Here

This 1950 Silver Streak Clipper is a single-axle travel trailer that spent a remarkable 35 years under the ownership of a single family before being bought by the current seller out of Nevada in 2025.

The exterior has the distinctive curved Plexiglas front and rear windows that earned early Clippers the “alien eye” nickname, along with hinged awning-style windows on both sides, round taillamps, utility hookups, a curved rain deflector above the entry door, and a blue and white side awning.

The red-finished 15 inch wheels have bright hub caps and trim rings and are shod with 205/75 Radar trailer tires. The chassis has a tongue jack and a towing wire harness, and the electric drum brakes and tires were both replaced in 2020.

The interior is divided into three main areas – the forward lounge has a folding table and bench seating with tan upholstery and floral-pattern backrests, along with metallic storage lockers beneath the seats, overhead lighting, curtains, and residential-style power outlets. A replacement air conditioning unit, wiring, breaker boxes, windows, and sections of flooring were all installed in 2020.

The kitchenette is fitted with a refrigerator/freezer, laminate countertops, polished cabinets, a sink with a cover, and upper and lower storage cabinets. A propane stove is fitted next to the door alongside a tile backsplash, though the seller notes the stove is not currently functional.

The bedroom is separated from the kitchenette by a pair of closets and houses adjustable twin beds, overhead cabinets, a central floor-mounted cabinet, overhead lighting, and tan carpeted flooring.

This Silver Streak Clipper is now being offered for sale out of Round Hill, Virginia with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer