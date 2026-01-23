The Mini RCR T3 is something many of us never thought we would see again, a brand new production three-wheeler available to buy in the United States. Perhaps even more unlikely is the fact that each one is made in the USA, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Unlike the three-wheelers of old, the T3 is 100% electric, with around four hours of riding offered for each charge of the hot-swappable battery pack. The T3 is also a Class 2 e-bike, meaning you don’t need a license, registration, or insurance to ride it in most states – and you can ride it almost anywhere a bicycle can go.

Fast Facts: The Mini RCR T3

The Mini RCR T3 brings back the long-absent three-wheeler as a new production vehicle built in the United States, in Phoenix, Arizona. Unlike vintage trikes, it is fully electric and legally classified as a Class 2 e-bike, allowing use without licensing, registration, or insurance in most states.

Power comes from a 750-watt electric motor driving the rear axle via a belt, paired with a hot-swappable battery that delivers roughly four hours of riding. The electronic speed limit of 20 mph satisfies Class 2 rules while still supporting plenty of spirited off-road riding and practical urban use.

The project was driven by founder Jon Roberts, who grew up riding three-wheelers and saw an opportunity to revive the concept after discovering how scarce and expensive older examples had become. He secured patents and worked with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to certify the T3 for legal e-bike operation.

Each T3 uses a CNC-machined billet aluminum chassis for low weight and corrosion resistance, along with long-travel suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and large balloon tires. Functional pedals extend range, charging takes about five hours from a standard outlet, and the current MSRP is $6,599 USD.

History Speedrun: The Mini RCR T3

The first three-wheeled ATVs didn't come from Japan, but rather from the United States in the 1960s. The first production example was the Sperry-Rand Tricart which was followed by models from other American companies like Rupp. Japanese manufacturers, the first of which was Honda, later popularized the format with the release of the US90 in 1970.

It’s worth noting that the first three-wheeled ATVs didn’t come from Japan, but rather from the United States in the 1960s. The first production example was the Sperry-Rand Tricart which was followed by models from other American companies like Rupp. Japanese manufacturers, the first of which was Honda, later popularized the format with the release of the US90 in 1970.

The existence of the T3 is largely down to the efforts of one man, Jon Roberts. Having grown up riding three-wheelers like the Honda ATC series in his youth, he began to look around for surviving ATC three-wheelers to have some fun on as an adult.

He was shocked by the high cost of the now relatively rare Japanese trikes, and decided to try his hand at making a modern version. He was awarded a number of patents during the design process, and he took the time to hire an attorney and get his design approved by the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) as a Class 2 e-bike.

It’s perhaps this last point that deserves the most attention. The major manufacturers of three-wheelers, all Japanese companies by this time, had agreed to cease three-wheeler production in 1987 and shift their focus to four-wheelers. The reason for this is that novice riders had been getting injured at relatively high rates, and four-wheelers were seen as more safe despite the additional weight and complexity.

Having the Class 2 e-bike certification means that, in many states, the T3 can be ridden anywhere a bicycle can be ridden, as noted above, vastly improving their overall usability and meaning they’re not necessarily just a weekend toy for use off-road only – you could theoretically use a T3 for commuting or doing a grocery run.

Mini RCR T3 Specifications

Each Mini RCR T3 is made in Phoenix, Arizona and built around a locally-produced CNC-machined billet aluminum chassis. This helps keep weight down and improve rigidity, but it also means that frame rust isn’t a realistic concern.

Power is provided by a centrally-mounted 750-watt electric motor which powers the rear axle via a belt final drive. There is no traditional gearbox as electric motors produce peak torque from 0 rpm on up. The fact that gears don’t need to be changed and a clutch doesn’t need to be used makes the T3 a good option for new riders.

The T3 is electronically limited to 20 mph, this is required for Class 2 certification, but it’s more than enough for most riders off road, and reviews have shown people popping wheelies and doing jumps despite the restriction.

Unusually for a three-wheeler, the T3 has functional pedals that can be used to extend range. It uses a stair-stepping-style pedal system, this means that the pedals drop to footpeg height when pedal assist isn’t used.

Long-travel, tunable suspension is fitted with telescopic forks up front and a monoshock in the rear. It also has front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, Douglas wheels, and balloon tires. Charging time is roughly five hours using a standard 110-volt outlet, and the battery carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Mini RCR T3 is now available to order direct from the manufacturer with an MSRP of $6,599 USD. If you’d like to read more or order one you can visit the store listing here.

