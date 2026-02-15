This is the CCM Stealth Bobber, it’s a British production motorcycle built by Clews Competition Motorcycles (CCM), a company with a history that dates back 55 years to the early 1970s.

As part of the CCM Spitfire series of motorcycles, the Stealth Bobber is powered by a Husqvarna-developed 600cc single-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox. These bikes are known for their super low curb weight, punchy performance, and for their meticulously hand-welded frames.

History Speedrun: Clews Competition Motorcycles (CCM)

Clews Competition Motorcycles (CCM) is one of those stubborn British outfits that grew out of David vs Goliath-like competition success, which led to demand for a series of production motorcycles available to the general public.

The company’s story started in the early 1970s, when Alan Clews wanted a lighter, more competitive four-stroke motocross bike at a time when two-strokes were taking over. When BSA’s competition department was disbanded in 1971, Clews bought as many works-related parts and tools as he could and began building his own motorcycles around modified BSA single-cylinder engines.

The early CCMs were purpose-built specials that turned into customer bikes. Clews developing what became known as the “Clews Stroka” concept in the early 1970s, selling bikes out of Bolton and proving that a well-sorted, four-stroke thumper could still be made to work in anger against the ring-a-ding-ding blue smokers.

By the 1980s, CCM’s story tangled with motorcycle marque Armstrong, which bought a majority stake and broadened the operation into a mix of motocross/trail bikes and the production of military motorcycles. This era is closely tied with the Armstrong MT500, a Rotax-powered military motorcycle developed for the British Army, with the wider Armstrong-CCM partnership also linked to Can-Am badged bikes for North America in the mid-1980s.

After Armstrong exited the bike business, CCM ownership shifted again. The Robson family’s acquired it in 1998, but then Alan Clews later bought the assets back and returned CCM to small-scale production under his own name once again.

In the 2010s CCM shifted to a new niche – building lightweight, minimalist, road-legal single-cylinder bikes in small batches. These bikes were largely released under the Spitfire model series, including the Spitfire Scrambler, Spitfire Cafe Racer, Spitfire Six, Spitfire Bobber, and more.

Alan Clews died in 2018, leaving CCM’s identity, with its competition-bred engineering, small-team production, and a willingness to adapt to new market realities, as his ongoing legacy. In the mid-2020s, multiple outlets have reported CCM entering administration, but hope remains that the marque will be resurrected and live to fight on.

The CCM Stealth Bobber Shown Here

This is the CCM Stealth Bobber, it’s a limited edition production bike powered by the Husqvarna TE630-based 600cc thumper, a four-stroke unit with double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection, and a built-in 6-speed transmission.

This engine is capable of 55 bhp and 43 lb ft of torque, more than enough to ensure that the Stealth Bobber with its 135 kg (298 lb) dry weight is a very spritely performer indeed. It rides on 16 inch Takasago Excel cross-spoke wire wheels with Avon Cobra Chrome tires.

The Stealth Bobber has Marzocchi front forks and a VSS rear monoshock, with J. Juan brakes, billet adjustable brake and clutch levers, black machined bar-end mirrors, as well as an LED headlight, slim LED indicators, an LED taillight.

The bike is now being offered for sale out of Helston in the United Kingdom with 1,555 miles on the odometer and the owner’s manual in a tan leather wallet. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

