Merlin Gobi Motorcycle Boots – Nubuck Leather With Toe, Heel, and Ankle Protection Built In

The new Merlin Gobi motorcycle boots were developed by the British company to offer a daily-wearable street boot that includes built-in protection for motorcyclists.

There’s a rapidly growing genre of dual purpose boots like the Merlin Gobi specifically designed for people who want the protection offered by motorcycle boots, in a shoe that they can wear all day like regular streetwear.

Those who commute to work on their motorcycles often can’t carry a full change of clothes and boots with them, so they need to commute in street appropriate clothing with specialized, built-in protection for riders.

Merlin is a British company that’s 100% owned by its motorcycle riding employees. Although it’s not a big company compared to the large brands they do spend a lot of time on quality control and getting gear just right before offering it for sale – and they make sure the retail price is affordable to regular folks.

The new Merlin Gobi motorcycle boots have traditional Chukka-boot styling with motorcycle protection just under the surface. Each pair of boots has a premium Nubuck leather upper, metal eyelets, a reflective heel, and a flat sole with a multi-surface grip pattern.

Sturdy TPU heel and toe protectors help keep your feet safe in the event of an accident, there are also TPU ankle protectors and a TPU footbed.

The Merlin Gobi Boots offer a traditional chukka-boot style with moto features baked in. The boots are constructed of premium Nubuck leather and they feature TPU ankle protectors as well as sturdy toe and heel boxes.

