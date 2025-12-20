This is a sardine can that contains a Titanium Nano Knife from the team over at JimmyTronic Industries.

Once you open the can you simply install the included X-Acto 11 craft blade using the supplied T6 Torx wrench, and you can then also add the 20mm key ring if you wish to use it as a daily carry item for opening packages etc.

History Speedrun: JimmyTronic Industries

JimmyTronic Industries LLC is a small EDC (everyday carry) tool brand based out of New York City. The company was started by two 22-year-old friends, Danny and Riley, who share an interest in EDC as well as the great outdoors and so they set out to bring their own product ideas to camping, hunting, hiking, and everyday carry folks.

They explain that the brand is focused on designing and manufacturing items it believes people will actually use, with an primary emphasis on making high-quality goods at the most reasonable prices possible and avoiding disposable products that won’t last. Its core products are compact carry tools sold direct via its storefront, including the Sardine Titanium Nano Knife and the Atlas Pry Bar.

The company launched the Sardine Titanium Keychain Knife on Kickstarter in September of 2024, which vastly exceeded its funding goal and introduced the brand to a much wider EDC audience – it’s now one of their best-selling products.

The Titanium Nano Knife In A Sardine Can

The Titanium Nano Knife in a Sardine Can was developed by JimmyTronic Industries as a simple everyday carry blade ideal for opening packages and mail, and other simple jobs around the house, workshop, and office.

Each knife is machined from a single block of titanium, and it has an automatic retraction spring to keep the blade safely tucked away when it’s not in use. It takes X-Acto 11 craft blades, these are easily sourced at hardware stores and craft shops.

The knife is now available on Huckberry with an MSRP of $45 USD and you can visit the store listing here if you’d like to read more or get one for yourself.

Images courtesy of Huckberry