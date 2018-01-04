My Medic – First Aid Kit Reading time: about 2 minutes. Accessories

Camping

Gear

Survival

The My Medic First Aid Kit is an all-in-one solution for unexpected medical needs when you’re out off the beaten track. The kit measures in at a compact 4 inches x 6.75 inches x 7.75 inches, it’s made from weather resistant 1000 Denier ballistic nylon, and it’s approved by the National Tactical Officers Association (NOTA), as well as ANSI, OSHA, FSA, and HSA.

You can choose from either the Basic ($99) or Premium kits ($199), with the Premium My Medic Kit being recommended as an ideal solution as it includes significantly more, and will leave you prepared for a wider assortment of potential emergency situations.

Buy Here

Inside the Premium My Medic First Aid Kit you’ll find the following:

Bleeding:

R.A.T.S. Tourniquet® | Rapid Application Tourniquet System®, 2 x Liquid Skin® | 5 grams, Emergency Israeli Bandage | 4 in., Gauze Roll | 3 in. x 12.3 ft., 4x Gauze Pad | 2 in. x 2 in., 4x Gauze Pad | 4 in. x 4 in., 4x Non-Adherent Gauze | Telfa | 3 in. x 4 in., 3x Secure Strips | 0.25 in. x 3 in., 2x Curad® Performance Series Antibacterial Bandage | 2 in. x 4 in., 2x Curad® Performance Series Antibacterial Knuckle Bandage | 1.5 in. x 3 in., 2x Curad® Performance Series Antibacterial Fingertip Bandage | 1.75 in. x 2 in., 2x Curad® Performance Series Antibacterial Knee & Elbow Bandage | 3 in. x 3 in., 4x Curad® Performance Series Antibacterial Bandages | 1 in. x 3.25 in.

Burns

2x Burn Jel®, WaterJel Burn Dressing | 4 in. x 4 in.

Airway

CPR Shield, Fox Seal | Chest Seal, Nasal Airway + Lube | 28 French.

Sprains & Fractures

Acti-Splint | Finger, Triangular Bandage | Woven, Elastic Bandage | Velcro | 2 in. x 5 ft.

Topical

Vaseline, 2x Sunscreen, 2x Lip Guard | Chapstick, 2x BZK Wipes | Antiseptic, 2x Alcohol Prep Pads | Large, 2x Medicaine® | Sting + Bite, 2x Oral Pain Relief | Generic Orajel, 2x P.A.W.S.® | Hand Sanitizing Wipes, 2x Povidone Wipes | Antiseptic, 2x Triple Antibiotic | Generic Neosporin®, 2x Hydrocortisone Cream | Skin Irritations + Allergies, 2x SALJET® Bullet | 30 ml | Sterile Saline Topical Solution.

Medication

Ammonia Inhalant | Ampules, Benadryl® | Allergies | 25 mg x2, Bayer® Aspirin | Pain + Fever + Headache | 325 mg x2, 2x Medi-Lyte® | Electrolyte Replacement, 2x Pepto-Bismol® | Upset Stomach | Antacid, 2x Tylenol® Extra Strength | Headache + Fever + Pain | 500 mg x2, 2x Dramamine® | Motion Sickness | 50 mg x2, 3x Advil® | Pain + Fever + Inflammation | 200 mg x2.

Hydration

Oral I.V.®

Adventure & Survival

Survival Rescue Blanket, Rescue Whistle, Lightstick, Atwood 550 Paracord | 7 Strand | 20 ft.

Speciality

Pen Light, EMT Shears | 7.25 in., Thermometer | Digital, Needle Puller | Stainless, 2x Moleskin | Blister Protection, Nitrile Gloves | Large | Black, Suture | 3-0 | Non-Absorbable, Suture | 5-0 | Non-Absorbable, Scalpel Handle | No. 3, 2x Scalpel Blade | No. 10, 2x Scalpel Blade | No. 11, Tweezers | Stainless + Non-Magnetic, Waterproof Tape | 1 in. x 2.5 yds., Surgical Scissors | Stainless | 4.25 in.