Captain Malcolm Campbell’s WWI-Era Silver Cigarette Case

Captain Malcolm Campbell, who would later become Sir Malcolm Campbell, had a genuinely fascinating life that included being a racing driver at Brooklands, a war time despatch motorcycle rider and pilot, a multiple time land speed record holder, and the man tasked with taking the royal family into hiding if the Nazis invaded Britain.
Sir Malcolm Campbell
Campbell discovered early on a passion for speed and machines, he won all three London to Lakes End Trials motorcycle races between 1906 and 1908, before beginning a long and storied career racing cars at Brooklands – his first car was named Blue Bird, and variations of this name would be used for many of his subsequent cars.
Upon the outbreak of WW1 Campbell became a motorcycle despatch rider before becoming a pilot, later in his life during the first years of WW2 (from 1940 to 1942) he commanded the Military Police contingent of the Coats Mission whose job it was to evacuate King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, and their immediate family from London in the event of Nazi invasion.
Undoubtably though he’s most famous for his land speed records which he set during the 1920s and ’30s. The first record was in 1924 at 146.16 mph at Pendine Sands in Wales, he would later set a number of other records pushing the land speed number ever higher at Pendine Sands, Daytona Beach, and at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
His final record was set in 1935 at Bonneville, with a combined two way average speed of 301.337 mph.
Captain Malcolm Campbell’s WWI-Era Cigarette Case
This silver cigarette case was Campbell’s, he used it during the First World War long before he became a global celebrity. It’s inscribed with the names of his fellow soldiers, likely his personal friends, as well as a cartoon-like head yelling “OH Canada” – possibly an in-joke that’s now lost to the sands of time.
The case clearly had significant sentimental value to Campbell, and he had it inscribed with a message to return it to his home address for a reward if it was ever lost.
If you’d like to add the cigarette case to your own personal collection it’s due to be auctioned by Bonhams on the 3rd of December in London. The estimated hammer price is between £800 to £1,200 and you can click here if you’d like to register to bid or read more.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Icon – The Official Land Rover Book is the marque’s own look back at what is arguably their most important model line – the Series and Defender vehicles that defined the company and helped define the very nature of modern 4x4s. The book is made up of 10 chapters with over 200 pages covering the…
The Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team is commonly known as the “White Helmets” due to their distinctive white motorcycle helmets, worn by all riders since 1963. This collection of five customized Triumph TR7 Tigers has been used by the stunt team since 1999, and they’re now for sale to the general public with estimated prices…
It isn’t every day you get the chance to buy Sir Paul McCartney’s original Mini Cooper S. The Harold Radford & Co Mini Cooper S Radford was famous for impeccable coachbuilt Bentleys, typically for country gentlemen, in either shooting brake or estate wagon configuration with acres of walnut, leather, and plush carpeting. It caused quite…
Edd China’s Garage Revival is a new TV series that many of us have been wanting for years, each episode is entirely dedicated to Edd (formerly the co-star of Wheeler Dealers) working on cars – with his characteristically friendly way of showing you how to do a huge variety of jobs on a wide range of…
BMW R80 RT Monolever The BMW R80 RT was released in 1982 as a road touring motorcycle fitted with the Paris-Dakar Rally winning BMW type 247 engine and drivetrain. From a road touring perspective, the BMW R80 RT was one of the best options in the world at the time. A version of the desert…