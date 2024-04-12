This is an astonishingly original Polaris Indy XLT Special 600 from 1995 that is showing just 26 miles from new. It remained with its first owner from 1995 until earlier this year, and it’s now being offered for sale.

The Indy XLT Special 600 was a high-performance model from Polaris that was powered by a liquid-cooled 597cc two-stroke triple. It has independent front suspension, adjustable coilover Fox shock absorbers front and back, and a hydraulic disc brake.

The Polaris XLT Special debuted in 1993 with its two-stroke, three-cylinder engine offering excellent performance at the price point. In 1995 the XLT Special with long-travel suspension would make its entrance, and change the world of snowmobiling forever.

In 1995, the year of its release, the long suspension travel XLT Special from Polaris would be named “Snowmobile of the Year” by SnowGoer magazine – this was just two years after the same model (before the new suspension) had won the same accolade.

The key reason for this win was the newly redesigned suspension. It’s difficult to overemphasize just how much of a generational shift it was, featuring Fox gas shock absorbers front and back with 10 inches of front travel and 12 in the rear.

From the mid-1990s onwards, Polaris was essentially selling as many XLT Specials as they could build. They were the go-to high-performance snowmobile, and they had a major impact on the entire industry as their competitors rushed to catch up.

As a result of this early popularity there are now plenty of XLT Specials still in existence, and a bustling community of enthusiasts dedicated to keeping them going. The triple-cylinder engine does need special care, including professional carburetor tuning and regular maintenance, but a well-looked after example will provide its owner with years of solid service.

The 1995 Polaris Indy XLT Special 600 is the lowest mileage model we’ve seen in recent memory, with just 26 miles on the odometer. It’s clear from going over the images that it remains in very clean original condition, and it has all its retro decals still in place.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Flemington, New Jersey on Bring a Trailer with three spark plug holders, a tool kit, and New Jersey registration in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer