Leatherman Free T4 – A One-Handed Multitool 100% Made In The USA

The Leatherman Free T4 is a pocket multitool that’s 100% made in the USA and designed to be a part of your daily carry gear.

Leatherman was founded by Tim Leatherman after a trip to Europe in the 1970s. During his adventures around the Continent he found he constantly needed to fix his old Fiat and tighten up leaky hotel plumbing. He had a pocketknife but he was frustrated at the lack of more tool options, so when he got back to the USA he spent three years designing a new pocket multitool and filing a patent for it.

He approached many large knife and tool makers but none were interested, so he founded his own company using his surname and set about mass producing his new invention. As it happens it proved a wildly popular idea and Leatherman quickly became America’s answer to the Swiss Army Knives from Victorinox.

The Leatherman Free T4 is much smaller and more discrete than the larger models from the company, it has a 420HC stainless steel knife, spring-action scissors, a pry tool, a package opener, an awl, a bottle opener, a wood/metal file, a Philips head screwdriver, three varying sizes of flat head screwdrivers, and a pair of tweezers.

The Free T4 is designed to be operated with one hand and it has a magnetic locking system reduces friction when opening and closing tools. Each one is made from 100% stainless steel in Portland, Oregon, and it weighs in at just 4.4 oz.

