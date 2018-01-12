The Land Rover Defender Multi Tool is a credit card sized, stainless steel tool designed to go in your wallet or glovebox until needed. It incorporates 11 tools in total, the most commonly used of which will almost certainly be the bottle opener.
When you’re not opening a beer after a long day of green laning you may finds use for the other 10 tools including – a tire tread gauge, a wire cutter, and metric spanners in 5mm, 6mm, 7mm, 8mm, 9mm, and 10mm sizes.
Each multi tool ships out with its own Land Rover branded carry pouch, though I doubt many people use them. When it’s not in your wallet or glovebox it’d probably look pretty good sitting on the desk – it is the profile of one of the most famous 4x4s in history after all.
Buy Here
Related Posts
After The Race is a boutique Belgian company that utilises the artistic talents of Edmond “Pogo” Thonnard – a man recognised as being one of the founders of European street art, along with others like Keith Harring, Banksy, Jef Aérosol, and Speedy Graffito. Each hood can be either a lightweight fibreglass unit or a real…
Read More
Tire technology has come an extraordinarily long way over the past few decades, hundreds of millions have been spent developing better tire compounds and improving tire structure, resulting in much improved safety and significantly increased speeds. While this new technology is excellent, there is still a huge market for vintage-styled rubber to fit classic and…
Read More
The Flyte Levitating Light is a an LED desk lamp in the shape of a traditional light bulb. It levitates above its wooden base thanks to the clever use of magnets, and it’s powered wirelessly via air induction. The lamp was invented by a team of Swedish designers, and funded by a hugely successful Kickstarter…
Read More
This is one of Luke Skywalker’s original Lightsabers from Return of the Jedi (Star Wars: Episode VI), it was used in the famous escape scene over the Sarlacc Pit in the Dune Sea on Tatooine. The Great Sarlacc Pit of Carkoon was (unsurprisingly) occupied by a Sarlacc, a favorite pet of Jabba the Hut. Sarlaccs…
Read More
The story of the Sopwith Dove cannot be told without first talking about the Sopwith Pup – the Dove being the far less common two-seat variant of the WWI fighter plane. The Sopwith Pup The Sopwith Aviation Company never particularly liked the name Pup, it was a nickname given to their single-seat fighter plane by…
Read More
The Black Falcon is a custom motorcycle built by Ian Barry and his team at Falcon Motorcycles in Los Angeles, it’s one of the most highly-respected and detailed custom bikes of the modern era – and the fact that it’s powered by a 1950 Vincent Black Shadow V-twin only adds to its appeal. This film…
Read More