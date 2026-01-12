This is the Titanium Camp Axe by Wrango Tools, each one ships out with two hickory wood handles, an 18″ and 11.5″ and you can switch the axe head between them depending on what your specific needs are on the day.

The axe head is made from titanium, this means it’s 45% lighter than a comparable steel axe head so it’s much easier to carry when hiking between campsites. It’s said to have twice the yield strength of steel at over 120,000 PSI, and each one ships out from the factory pre-sharpened and ready to go.

History Speedrun: Wrango Tools

Wrango Tools is a relatively new company, having been formed in 2022 by 20+ year tool industry veteran Dennis Danville. All of their research, design, and engineering is done in the USA and they make a wide range of tools including hammers, pry bars, axes, knives, measuring tapes, multitools and camping gear.

Where the company has really made a name for itself is in its selection of titanium tools, these are all much lighter and stronger than a comparable traditional steel tool, and they’ve been quickly winning new fans both from construction industry professionals and home handymen.

The company offers a lifetime warranty on all of its tools, though of course this doesn’t include consumables like replacement knife blades, and they allocate 5% of profits and monthly donations to support farmers in need through Farm Rescue and the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

The Titanium Camp Axe By Wrango Tools

The Titanium Camp Axe by Wrango Tools has quickly become one of their best-sellers, thanks in large part to the fact that each one comes with two different interchangeable handles, as well as your choice of either a hammer back or spike back to the axe head.

Generally speaking, most will likely opt for the hammer back as it’s useful around the campsite for hammering in tent pegs and stakes. The titanium axe head is 45% lighter than steel, stronger than steel, impervious to rust, and able to hold an exceptionally sharp edge a lot longer than a standard steel alternative.

Each of these axes comes with the Wrango Tools lifetime warranty, the aforementioned two handles made from American hickory in 18″ and 11.5″ lengths, and a sheath to keep the blade safely tucked away when not in use.

You can buy the Titanium Camp Axe here from the official Wrango Tools Amazon store, and each comes pre-sharpened and ready for use.

Images courtesy of Wrango Tools