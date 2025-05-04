This is the 5.0 liter V10 from a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo, the engine is complete and apparently in running condition (with a video in the listing to confirm). This engine was good for 500 bhp when new, and it gave the Gallardo a top speed just a whisker shy of 200 mph.

The Gallardo was an important car for the Italian supercar manufacturer, it was released in 2003 and sold until 2013 with a series of updates over the production run. Lamborghini sold over 14,000 examples in total, making it one of their best-selling cars up until that point in history.

The Lamborghini V10

Known simply as the Lamborghini V10, the engine developed for the Lamborghini Gallardo was a 90º V10 engine with an aluminum-alloy block and heads, a dry sump, double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and an initial displacement of 5.0 liters (4,961 cc).

Audi had acquired Lamborghini in 1998 and the Gallardo would be just the second car developed by Lamborghini under new ownership, the first having been the V12-powered Murciélago. The Lamborghini V10 was the subject of much speculation, with some claiming it was closely based on the Audi 4.2 FSI V8, however this has long been denied by both Audi and Lamborghini.

Interestingly, it wouldn’t be the first V10 developed by Lamborghini, as back in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the automaker belonged to Chrysler, Lamborghini engineers did much of the development work (and prototype casting) for the V10 engine block that would power the Dodge Viper.

The initial Lamborghini V10 produced 500 bhp at 7,800 rpm with 376 lb ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine would grow in both displacement and power output over its production run, climbing to 5.2 liters and upwards of 570 bhp by the end of the Gallardo series.

Some aftermarket tuners would rebuild the Lamborghini V10 with significantly upgraded internals and a couple of hefty turbochargers, and wring as much as 2,000+ bhp from the engine – a feat that must surely have raised some eyebrows back in Sant’Agata Bolognese at Lamborghini headquarters.

The Lamborghini V10 Shown Here

The engine you see here is a Lamborghini V10 from a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo, it’s currently being sold on eBay out of Alberta, Canada.

The eBay seller says that it has 120 – 125 psi on all cylinders when hot and the listing includes a video of the engine running. The listing does note that the paint on the intake has some fading and peeling, and that the car it came from had 47,000 kms on the clock.

It’s bring offered for $35,998.98 USD and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it. It’ll likely be bought by someone who needs a replacement for their Gallardo, but it could also end up in the hands of a very ambitious Miata owner.

Images courtesy of Black Gold Auto Parts