This is the 40th anniversary Tamiya Hornet Evo, it’s a redesigned version of the iconic 1980s-era Hornet design with a slew of upgrades to further improve its performance.

This new Hornet Evo rides on four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension, it has full ball bearings throughout, CVA oil dampers front and back, a full-sealed gearbox with a three-bevel differential gear from the DT-02 chassis, and all of this sits under the classic body shape from the original Hornet.

History Speedrun: The Tamiya Hornet

The Tamiya Hornet arrived in 1984 during the golden era of electric off-road RC buggies, it was designed as an affordable, tough, and easy-to-build entry point for RC enthusiasts – a step up from the Tamiya Grasshopper but less complex than high-end models like the Frog.

Using a lightweight ABS bathtub chassis, rear-mounted Mabuchi RS-540 motor, and a simple (but effective) suspension system with independent swing-axle front suspension and a rolling rigid rear axle with oil-filled dampers, it offered a good balance between performance and beginner-friendly simplicity. Its rear-wheel-drive layout and spiked rear tires made it a capable dirt racer, while the friction-damped front end also helped with handling.

The Hornet quickly became one of Tamiya’s best-selling RC kits, it influenced a whole generation of hobbyists and it became a staple at backyard tracks worldwide. It shared many parts with the Grasshopper, helping keep costs low and maintenance easy. The model’s black-and-yellow “Anytime, Baby!” livery across the rear wing made it instantly recognizable – and its appearance in countless RC magazines further accelerated its popularity.

After production ended in 1992 the Hornet slowly became one of those classic retro RC cars that collectors prized, and as a result, Tamiya eventually offered a full re-release version in 2004 to meet demand. This reissue stayed faithful to the original design but introduced a sealed rear gearbox, electronic speed control, and updated decals – largely due to licensing changes.

20 years later in 2024 Tamiya celebrated the Hornet’s 40th anniversary with the Hornet EVO – this was a modernized version of the classic design with independent double-wishbone suspension, CVA oil dampers, a DT-02-derived sealed gearbox with bevel differential, and full ball bearings – marking four decades of one of the most beloved RC buggies ever built in style.

The 40th Anniversary Tamiya Hornet Evo

2024 marked the 40th anniversary of the original 1980s-era Tamiya Hornet, as it’s one of the Japanese company’s most famous designs the decision was made to bring it back but with all new, more modern underpinnings.

The Evo version of the Hornet is built around a polycarbonate bathtub frame and a 0.7 mm thick polycarbonate body that has the same shape as the classic body from the original buggy. The color scheme of the original is carried forward, with some changes, but it keeps the famous “Anytime, Baby!” slogan on the rear wing.

It rides on four-wheel independent double wishbone suspension front and back, with CVA oil dampers at all four corners, and a sealed rear gearbox with differential gear from the DT-02 chassis.

Images courtesy of Tamiya USA