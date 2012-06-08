Freddie ‘Krugger’ Bertrand is a 2-time Belgian national enduro champion and a successful ex-rally driver, since retiring from going sideways on dirt, Freddie has turned his eye to motorcycle design with staggeringly successful results.
The bike you see here is the Krugger Goodwood, it was built by Krugger over a period of 6 months and when I say he built it, I really mean it. He created everything from the one-off custom frame to the hand-beaten body panels and when he was done, he shipped it to Bonneville and took it for a spin on the sodium.
Freddie chose a Harley-Davidon/Buell V-Twin for the Goodwood, which he mounted to the underside of the steel trellis frame, he went for blade/girder forks up front enclosing Harley V-Rod wheels and twin 6 pot disc drakes. The low-slung, legs back configuration was designed specifically for low-drag runs at Bonneville, that fuel tank is actually an airscoop for the intake, with the real fuel tank sitting in the rear cowling.
In some respects, the Goodwood almost seems like it should have it’s own racing series. The design is at once both unique and handsome, and I think any red blooded male will agree that there’s nothing quite like the sound of a v-twin thundering across the salt in anger.
Krugger has built a stack of fantastic custom motorcycles over the past few years, if you’d like to see more, hit the link here.
This film, called “Toys For The Boys”, is a look at the 1988 Formula One season through the eyes of the Williams Team. It offers interesting insight into the lives and philosophy of the engineers and other team members, it also includes some excellent racing footage. Perhaps the most startling thing is just how little…
The Tempel Workbench is a bespoke unit created in the style of artisan workbenches from the 19th century and early 20th century. Each one is made by hand by Love Hultén in his one-man studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. Inside the Tempel Workbench is a high-end liquid cooled computer, with a 24-inch monitor that can be…
The Egli-Vincent has become so famous since it was first developed in the mid-1960s that its name now almost rivals the Vincent marque itself. Developed by Fritz Egli of Switzerland, the original Egli-Vincent was his own race bike, a bike he used as a testbed for his own engineering experiments. The main drawback to the original…
The Jaguar XK140 was released in 1954 as the successor to the mighty XK120, it wasn’t meant as a blank slate redesign but more of a series of tweaks to further improve the already very popular sports car. The XK120 got its name from its engine and its claimed top speed. The engine was the…
The BMW K1100 LT had the unique distinction of being fitted with the largest engine ever bolted to a BMW motorcycle when it was released in 1991. As with all the K100 series BMWs, the engine is a 4 cylinder unit laid on its side, with the valves on the bike’s left and the crank…
The Malle London Expedition Jacket has been in continuous development for over 2 years now, including a 10,000 mile attrition test riding across the USA using early prototypes of the jacket. The team at Malle London wanted to develop a new jacket that had all thew classic looks of a British waxed cotton design, with…