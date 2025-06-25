This is the 2024 Honda Motocompacto Scooter, it was customized by Cyclevolution of Delray Beach, Florida, and it was developed as an homage to the Honda City and Motocompo pairing from Japan in the 1980s.

Much like its retro predecessors, the 2024 Honda Motocompacto was designed to fold up into a size perfect for storing in the trunk of your car, for when you need a vehicle that’s small, nimble, and a little easier to park in a city.

Above Video: This is the official Honda video showing the Motocompacto scooter in action, and showing it being set up ready to ride.

The Honda Motocompacto Scooter

This new version of the classic Honda folding scooter trades gasoline power for electricity and leans into both compactness and short-range usability – it’s aimed squarely at urban (and campus) commuters.

Weighing just over 41 lbs, the Motocompacto folds into a thin, carry-on-suitcase-like shape measuring 3.7 inches wide, 21.1 inches high, and 29.2 inches long. Setup was designed to be quick and easy – the seat, handlebars, and wheels swing out in under a minute, ready to carry riders up to 265 lbs in weight. When folded, it can be rolled or carried like luggage, though the weight may prove a bit awkward on stairs for some.

Power comes from a 250 Watt (490 Watt peak) front wheel-hub motor, offering 11.8 lb ft of torque and a top speed of 15 mph. Its 6.8 Ah battery delivers a maximum range of 12 miles and recharges fully in about 3.5 hours using a standard household outlet. That’s enough for short to medium urban commutes or last-mile travel but not suitable for longer-range rides. As you would expect, performance does dip under heavier loads or when navigating hilly terrain.

With a $995 MSRP, the Motocompacto has been priced as more of a niche mobility solution, though looking at the pricing of electric bikes and electric scooters – it’s not priced out of the market, and falls generally inline with similar offerings from other manufacturers.

The Motocompacto is well-suited for smooth surfaces like sidewalks, paved trails, and indoor corridors. It’s not built for rough streets – nor does it pretend to be. Comfort is moderate, with solid tires and basic dampening, but most users will find the ride stable enough for its intended range.

Customizable white side panels, planned accessory packages, and serviceability through Honda dealers add to the appeal of the scooter, and to its approachability for many. While its specs won’t necessarily impress more hardcore electric scooter enthusiasts, the Motocompacto’s design, portability, and its retro roots will make it an ideal tool for many, for short, urban journeys – and it’ll be a lot cheaper to operate than even the cheapest car.

The 2024 Honda Motocompacto Scooter Shown Here

The 2024 Honda Motocompacto you see here has been given a number of custom touches by Cyclevolution of Delray Beach, Florida – a custom bicycle and electric mobility store. They’re added a blue diamond-stitched custom seat cover with “Bride” embroidery in matching Blue – a subtle nod to JDM culture.

They’ve also upgraded it with ESI foam grips for better comfort (and aesthetics), and they’ve added genuine Volk Racing decals in matching Blue.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in mid-July, if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum