The Ka-Bar Tactical Spork Is Both Fantastic And Hilarious – $5.28 USD

This is the Ka-Bar Tactical Spork, it’s 100% made in the USA from high-density black polymer, it costs just $5.28 USD, and it will be the single funniest thing in your camping gear or survival kit.

The Ka-Bar company needs no introduction, they became famous by making the most popular American fighting knife of WW2 – the USMC Ka-Bar knife.

There were other versions made for different armed services with slightly varied specifications, during the war the knife was legendary for its toughness and versatility – it was capable of everything from knife fighting in the trenches to opening tins of chow and ammunition crates.

The Ka-Bar Tactical Spork has a handle that unscrews to become both a spork and a serrated knife, it’s made from black food and water approved Grammid, and the blade measures in at 2.5 inches in total.

Although there’s obvious humour to be had wth anything called a “Tactical Spork”, Ka-Bar designed it as a serious, functional piece of camping and hiking equipment. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, and it measures in at 6.875″ overall when closed.

We originally featured the Ka-Bar Tactical Spork a couple of years ago and it proved highly popular, we bought some for ourselves at the same time and although they have been used when camping they’ve become our de facto letter openers. The Tactical Spork is an excellent addition to your camping gear and it also makes a great gift for outdoors people with a good sense of humour.

