Every now and then I like to feature something slightly ridiculous, and the Ka-Bar Tactical Military Spork definitely fits the bill.
Although there’s clearly humor to be had with anything called a tactical spork, it does actually look kind of useful as a cheap ($13~), lightweight cutlery option for when you’re out in the wild.
Ka-Bar is more famous for the USMC Mark 2 Combat Knife that was made famous during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. The company started out as the Union Cutlery Co. of Olean, New York but they changed their name in 1923 after receiving a barely legible letter from a fur trapper who had used his knife to kill a bear that had attacked him.
“…they changed their name in 1923 after receiving a barely legible letter from a fur trapper who had used his knife to kill a bear that had attacked him.”
All they could make out in that part of the letter was “k….. a b.ar …..” and so they decided to use that name on their knives going forward, and lead with the trapper’s story. A brilliant piece of marketing that’s still revered today.
Although the Ka-Bar Tactical Military Spork might not be quite as rock n’ roll as the knife used by the Marines it is still remarkably useful. It’s made from a hard, lightweight polymer and there’s a knife inside the spork that can be removed via a clip on the handle – giving you all the cutlery you need for camp food.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Seven Second Love Affair is a documentary that follows the trials and tribulations of one of the most likable (and successful) men from the golden era of American drag racing – Rick “The Iceman” Stewart. If you’ve seen the iconic Bruce Brown documentary On Any Sunday you’ll probably see a parallel between the two…
Read More
There aren’t many sub-$1,000 USD wristwatches you can buy that look perfectly at home in the cockpit of a Lancia Stratos, but the Group B watch by Autodromo is one of them. The Group B is powered by the Miyota 9015 automatic 24 jewel hacking mechanical movement and has a sapphire crystal face, titanium and…
Read More
1001 Drives You Must Experience Before You Die is a voluminous 960 page book by Darryl Sleath that covers all manner of legendary road trips including Che Guevara’s route through South America and Bonnie and Clyde’s last drive. Darryl Sleath and Charley Boorman The author Darryl Sleath may sound familiar to you as he’s the co-founder…
Read More
The 1 Gallon Copper Moonshine Still Kit by Clawhammer Supply can also be used to make whisky, gin, vodka, bourbon, rye, and any number of other spirits. This is their inexpensive, entry level kit designed for those who’re interested in learning the ins and outs of distilling, without wanting to spend a lot of money…
Read More
This is 1 of just 468 Dodge Hemi Chargers that were built in 1966, a year remembered by fans of the Mopar Hemi engine for David Pearson’s popular first NASCAR Grand National championship win, piloting his Cotton Owens-prepared Dodge Charger. NASCAR had banned the 426 Hemi in 1965 under the guise of it not being…
Read More
The First Generation Ford Bronco The concept of the Ford Bronco was developed by the same two men who came up with the idea for the Mustang and subsequently created the pony car genre, forever transforming the American sports car market. The men were Ford product manager Donald N. Frey and Lee Iacocca, and in…
Read More