Jerry by Nys Hervé

Hervé Nys is a French artist known for his unusual and often mechanical sculptures. This sculpture is called “Jerry” (for obvious reasons), it’s made of 18 jerry cans with hidden internal steel reinforcement, and it measures in at over 8 feet high.

Total measurements are 43″ x 20″ x 98.5″, and the weight isn’t listed, although it’s not likely to be a featherweight. Nys Hervé created the piece in 2014, and it’s signed by him, it also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

RM Sotheby’s estimate that it’ll sell for between $12,000 and $20,000 USD, and it’ll be auctioned in New York on the 6th of December.

