Jerry by Nys Hervé

Hervé Nys is a French artist known for his unusual and often mechanical sculptures. This sculpture is called “Jerry” (for obvious reasons), it’s made of 18 jerry cans with hidden internal steel reinforcement, and it measures in at over 8 feet high.
Total measurements are 43″ x 20″ x 98.5″, and the weight isn’t listed, although it’s not likely to be a featherweight. Nys Hervé created the piece in 2014, and it’s signed by him, it also comes with a certificate of authenticity.
RM Sotheby’s estimate that it’ll sell for between $12,000 and $20,000 USD, and it’ll be auctioned in New York on the 6th of December.
More Here
Related Posts
The Eagle Speedster is a car that’s immediately recognizable to any red blooded car guy, even if they’ve never actually seen one before. This is because it’s essentially a Jaguar E-Type that’s been completely taken to pieces and rebuilt, with a majority of new parts, though still keeping its core identity. It’s been said that…
Read More
MOMO is a contraction of the words “Moretti Monza”, the company was founded by racing driver Gianpiero Moretti in 1962 almost by accident – he originally just had one steering wheel made, with a thicker wood rim to better suit his hands. Other drivers quickly noticed the new addition to his vehicle and began requesting…
Read More
This series of four James Hunt posters were created by the team at Automobilist to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the British driver’s World Championship victory, piloting the McLaren M23. The 1976 season was exceedingly volatile and the battles between Niki Lauda and James Hunt became legendary, eventually inspiring the 2013 blockbuster film “Rush” starring…
Read More
Jack Ehret, the Black Lightning, and the road near Gunnedah On January 19th, 1953 Jack Ehret rolled his Vincent Black Lightning onto the gleaming asphalt near Gunnedah in eastern Australia where a 2 ¼ mile straight straight stretch of road had been closed by an accommodating constable, so Jack could take a shot at setting a new…
Read More
A Brief History of the Lincoln-Zephyr V12 The Lincoln-Zephyr V12 made its first appearance in 1936, its impressive V12 engine was a stark contrast to its competitors – namely the LaSalle with its V8 and the Packard One-Twenty with its straight-8. The Lincoln Motor Company is a division of Ford, established to give Ford a presence…
Read More
The Legends of Speed series of collectible pins celebrate some of the most important and iconic names in the history of motorcycling – Rollie Free, “King” Kenny Roberts, Dick Mann, and Malcolm Smith. Each pin is made from black dye zinc alloy with a hard enamel fill, they measure in at 45mm x 30mm x…
Read More